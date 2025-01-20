Kerala police arrest 57 for sexually abusing a dalit girl over five years

Kerala Police have arrested 57 of the 59 individuals accused in the alleged sexual abuse and gang rape of an 18-year-old Dalit girl over five years in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala, according to a news agency PTI.

According to the report, the victim, who was abused since the age of 13, named 62 people in her complaint.

Pathanamthitta District Police Chief VG Vinodkumar confirmed that a 25-year-old man, the last to be taken into custody, was arrested from his home on Sunday morning. The remaining two of the accused could not be detained as they remain abroad.

Abuse discovered during counselling

The victim accused 62 people of blackmailing and sexually abusing her over five years since she was 13. The abuse came to light after the girl’s teachers noticed behavioural changes in her and alerted the District Child Welfare Committee about it. During counselling with her, she revealed the shocking details of the abuse, leading to the registration of a case at the Ilavumthitta police station on January 10.

Victim has been abused for 5 years

Based on the victim’s statement, police have registered 30 cases at four police stations in the district. The investigation revealed that the victim was repeatedly assaulted and was gang-raped on at least five occasions, including incidents inside a car, at Pathanamthitta General Hospital, and at other locations.

The investigation revealed that several accused individuals encountered the victim at a private bus stand in the district. She was subsequently taken to multiple locations in vehicles, where she was subjected to abuse, according to the police.

District police chief Kumar reported that all the accused, except two currently abroad, have been apprehended following a thorough investigation. The case is being handled by a special investigation team (SIT) led by woman IPS officer S Ajitha Beegam, under supervision of Pathanamthitta District Police Chief VG Vinodkumar.