LIVE news: TikTok restores US services, thanks Donald Trump for granting time

After being forced to shut down briefly on Sunday due to “national security concerns,” TikTok restored services to its users in the United States after President-elect Donald Trump assured that he would pause a federal ban on the app after assuming power on January 20. The order also directed TikTok's China-based parent company, Bytedance, to cut ties with the app's US operations.
The Mumbai police will likely recreate the crime scene at the Bandra home of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who was repeatedly stabbed by an intruder, an official said. The accused in the high-profile case, a 30-year-old Bangladeshi man, was arrested on Sunday morning from neighbouring Thane city. A court here remanded the accused, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, in police custody for five days. According to the official, police will likely take Shehzad to Khan's home in Satguru Sharan' building during these five days to recreate the crime scene as part of their investigation. Shehzad sneaked into the Bollywood star's apartment in the early hours of January 16 with the intention of theft, police had said.
The first three hostages were released from Gaza and the first Palestinian prisoners were freed from Israeli custody as the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took hold following 15 months of war, with mixed emotions and more difficult steps ahead over the next six weeks. Palestinians across Gaza began making their way home, and the first trucks with a surge of humanitarian aid began to enter the devastated territory. The ceasefire that began on Sunday morning raises hopes for ending the devastating conflict and returning the nearly 100 remaining hostages abducted in Hamas' Oct 7, 2023, attack.
RG Kar rape-murder case: Court to pronounce quantum of sentence of convict in afternoon
A court in Kolkata will on Monday afternoon pronounce the quantum of punishment of Sanjay Roy, who has been convicted of raping and murdering an on-duty doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The charges under which Roy has been convicted entail a minimum sentence of life imprisonment, while the maximum can be capital punishment.
8:50 AM
TikTok back in the US after President-elect Trump says let the govt own 50% of app
TikTok is back in the US after President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday praised it and said let the government own 50 per cent of the popular short video sharing platform. "As of today, TikTok is back. You know, I did a little TikTok thing. We have a guy, TikTok Jack. He's a young kid, like 21 years old. We hired this guy and I went on TikTok. We went on TikTok as Republicans never won the youth vote. They won a lot of votes, but they never won the youth vote. But we won the youth vote by 36 points. So I like TikTok," Trump told his supporters.