Kumbh Mela stampede LIVE updates: 'There was no stampede, just overcrowding,' says SSP

Mahakumbh Stampede LIVE updates: Distressed relatives lined up outside a temporary medical facility seeking information about missing family members, while rescue workers tended to the injured and police tried to manage the crowds. Multiple casualties were feared with many more wounded after thousands of worshippers rushed toward the river for ritual bathing at the Maha Kumbh festival. Prime minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of the devotees who have lost their loved ones in the stampede. in a post on X , PM Modi said," I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured. The local administration is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way." The exact number of casualties remains unclear. The Akharas suspended their traditional 'Amrit Snan' ritual following the incident, though many devotees continued bathing at the Sangam and nearby ghats. Mela Officer Akanksha Rana confirmed injuries occurred when a barrier failed, with the injured being taken to hospitals.

Prime Minister Modi discussed the situation with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and directed immediate assistance measures.

The Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya, coinciding with a rare 'Triveni Yog' celestial alignment occurring after 144 years, is the Maha Kumbh's most important ritual, expected to attract approximately 100 million pilgrims.