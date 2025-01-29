Kumbh Mela stampede LIVE updates: 'There was no stampede, just overcrowding,' says SSP

Mahakumbh Stampede LIVE updates: Distressed relatives lined up outside a temporary medical facility seeking information about missing family members, while rescue workers tended to the injured and police tried to manage the crowds. Multiple casualties were feared with many more wounded after thousands of worshippers rushed toward the river for ritual bathing at the Maha Kumbh festival. Prime minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of the devotees who have lost their loved ones in the stampede. in a post on X , PM Modi said," I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured. The local administration is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way." The exact number of casualties remains unclear. The Akharas suspended their traditional 'Amrit Snan' ritual following the incident, though many devotees continued bathing at the Sangam and nearby ghats. Mela Officer Akanksha Rana confirmed injuries occurred when a barrier failed, with the injured being taken to hospitals.
Prime Minister Modi discussed the situation with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and directed immediate assistance measures.
The Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya, coinciding with a rare 'Triveni Yog' celestial alignment occurring after 144 years, is the Maha Kumbh's most important ritual, expected to attract approximately 100 million pilgrims.
Around 2 AM, ambulances and police vehicles rushed to the scene, their sirens cutting through the religious chants playing on loudspeakers throughout the festival grounds. The injured were transported to the festival's central hospital, where family members and senior officials gathered.
Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri on Wednesday said that due to the stampede-like situation at Maha Kumbh, the seers have called off their Mauni Amavasya's Amrit Snan. "You would've seen what happened in the morning, and that's why we have decided to... All of our saints and seers were ready for the 'snan' when we were informed about this incident. That's why we have decided to call off our 'snan' on 'Mauni Amavasya'," Mahant Ravindra Puri said.
Hoping for speedy recovery of injured devotees, says President Droupadi Murmu
Condoling the stampede incident at the Maha Kumbh, President Droupadi Murmu stated that the stampede incident at Prayagraj Maha Kumbh is extremely sad.
1:20 PM
Yogi Adityanath govt fully responsible, he should resign for this: Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj
“This is a very serious issue. The Uttar Pradesh government invited the entire country and millions of people to the Maha Kumbh, making good arrangements. However, the state’s chief minister, who should have overseen the arrangements, left for political rallies in Delhi. This is a huge blunder. The BJP government has turned a religious event into a political one. Yogi Adityanath and the administration are fully responsible for this situation, and he should resign for this,” says Delhi minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj.
12:50 PM
'There was no stampede, situation is under control,' says senior police official
"There was no stampede. It was just overcrowding due to which some devotees got injured. The situation is completely under control. No kind of rumours must be paid heed to. Amrit Snan will soon begin. All preparations for Amrit Snan have been made. Many ghats have been developed and people are easily taking a dip in those ghats. I don't have numbers on casualties or injuries," SSP Kumbh Mela Rajesh Dwivedi said.
12:26 PM
Kumbh Mela updates 2025 LIVE: How Maha Kumbh stampede unfolded
The tragic accident took place at around 1:00 am at the Sangam Nose area in Prayagraj as massive crowds surged towards the ghats for the highly anticipated ritual bath on Mauni Amavasya. However, the lack of clear directions soon led to commotion. Several pilgrims were injured, and there were reports of casualties, including deaths, though the administration has yet to confirm.
12:16 PM
Local administration at Maha Kumbh offering all possible help to victims: PM Modi
PM Modi said,"Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj extremely saddening, my deepest condolences to devouts who have lost their family members." PM Modi added the local administration at Maha Kumbh offering all possible help to victims and he was in constant touch with state government.
11:58 AM
Deepest condolences to devotees who have lost their loved ones: PM Modi
11:47 AM
Kumbha Mela updates: I appeal to devotees to not believe any false rumours, says CM Yogi Aditynath
“Till 8.30am, around 3.5 crore pilgrims have taken holy dip. The administration is doing their job. I appeal to the devotees, saints to not believe any rumour, they can take holy dip anywhere, it is not necessary to take a dip at Sangam nose,” CM Yogi Adityanath said.
11:05 AM
Kumbh Mela stampede updates: Families line up outside makeshift hospital
11:00 AM
Death of devotees in the stampede is saddening: Congress leader Pawan Khera
"The death of many devotees in the stampede during Kumbh bath in Prayagraj is very saddening. The kind of crowd that was there and the half-baked arrangements that were put in place, there was always a danger of such an accident happening," Pawan Khera said.
10:38 AM
Kumbh stampede LIVE updates: Congress criticises Yogi govt for 'half-baked' arrangements
Mahakumbh 2025 LIVE: "Half-baked arrangements, VIP movement, paying more attention to self-promotion and mismanagement are responsible for this. Such arrangements despite spending thousands of crores of rupees are condemnable," Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said in a post on X.
10:28 AM
Kumbh Mela updates 2025 LIVE: Maintain patience and be cautious, says Arvind Kejriwal
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal says: "The stampede incident in Mahakumbh is extremely sad. I pray for the peace of the souls of the devotees who lost their lives in this accident. May God give strength to their families to bear this immense sorrow. A humble appeal to all devotees is to maintain patience and be cautious. Follow the instructions of the administration and take care of each other's safety."
10:21 AM
Akharas call off Mauni Amavasya 'Amrit Snan'
Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri announced that seers had decided to call off the Mauni Amavasya 'Amrit Snan' due to the situation.
10:20 AM
No plan to cancel any special train: Ministry of Railways
The Railways has planned to run more than 360 trains from the various stations in the Prayagraj region today. As of now, there is no plan to cancel any special train, the Ministry of Railways said.
10:02 AM
Enhanced surveillance needed: Akhilesh Yadav on stampede-like situation at Maha Kumbh
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday expressed grief over several people being injured in a stampede-like situation at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj and underlined the need for enhanced surveillance at the event. Multiple casualties were feared after the stampede-like situation broke out at the Sangam as millions of pilgrims turned up for a holy bath on 'Mauni Amavasya.'