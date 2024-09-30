Maharashtra govt declares cow 'Rajya Mata' ahead of Assembly elections

Maharashtra’s government made a significant on Monday by declaring the indigenous cow as ‘Rajya Mata’. The announcement was made by the Mahayuti government, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde , as part of ongoing efforts to honour the revered animal, especially in the poll-bound state.

“Indigenous cows are a boon for our farmers. So, we have decided to grant this [‘Rajya Mata’] status to them. We have also decided to extend help for the rearing of indigenous cows at goshalas [cow shelters],” said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



The decision was formally approved during a cabinet meeting chaired by Shinde, where the state officially recognised indigenous cows as ‘Rajya Mata’. This move is seen as an effort to revive traditional practices, tackle the decline in native cattle populations, and promote sustainable agriculture aligned with India’s cultural values.

A government resolution outlining the new status has been released and is available on the state’s official website. This decision is coupled with a subsidy programme aimed at easing the financial burden on farmers who care for indigenous cows. The financial support scheme will cover the costs of rearing, feeding, and maintaining the livestock, encouraging farmers to prioritise the health and upkeep of their cattle.

The state hopes this initiative will not only help revive indigenous breeds but also promote organic farming practices across Maharashtra. Indigenous cows such as ‘Deoni’ and ‘Lal Kandhari’ in the Marathwada region, ‘Khillar’ in western Maharashtra, ‘Dangi’ in northern Maharashtra, and ‘Gawli’ in Vidarbha, are integral to the state’s agricultural heritage.

However, the population of these breeds has been in sharp decline as many farmers opt for crossbred cows for their higher milk yields. This trend has raised concerns about the survival of native breeds, which are essential for traditional farming and Ayurvedic medicine.

More From This Section

Indigenous cows hold a special place in Indian culture, often symbolised by Kamadhenu, the divine cow associated with prosperity. The significance of these cows goes beyond milk production; cow dung and urine are used extensively in organic farming and Ayurvedic medicine, particularly in the ‘panchagavya’ treatment, highlighting their multifaceted contributions to both health and agriculture.

Milk from indigenous cows is also highly valued for its rich nutritional benefits, further adding to their importance in promoting human health.