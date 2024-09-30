DTC mandates removal of all political posters from buses, depots in Delhi

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has directed all depot managers to immediately remove all political posters from buses and depot premises and submit compliance reports to higher authorities.

In an official circular, the DTC said, "Reference to the direction received from the competent authority, it is hereby instructed to all depot managers to remove all the political posters from the buses and depot premises of Delhi Transport Corporation with immediate effect."

It further said, "All concerned depot managers are instructed to follow the directions, and submit the compliance of order for the perusal of higher authority."