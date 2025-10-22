Over 12,000 men received benefits under Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Yojana

The Maharashtra government has discovered that at least 12,431 men were granted benefits under its flagship Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, a welfare scheme intended exclusively for women, according to information obtained by The Indian Express through the Right to Information (RTI) Act. The scheme provides ₹1,500 per month to women aged 21–65 from families with an annual income below ₹2.5 lakh.

Funds wrongly disbursed to ineligible beneficiaries

In a separate RTI response, the WCD Department acknowledged that at least 2,400 government employees, including some men, had availed of undue benefits under the scheme. The department said disciplinary proceedings had been initiated against those found involved.

However, the RTI reply also noted that no recovery or punitive action had yet been taken in any of the cases of wrongful disbursement.

Tip of the iceberg, says official

Responding to the Indian Express's findings, a senior state government official described the irregularity as the “tip of the iceberg”. The official added, “We are yet to calculate the total amount paid to these ineligible accounts. These figures may rise as verification continues.”

According to the official, payments to 2.634 million suspect accounts were suspended between June and July 2025. Officials attributed the irregularities to inadequate checks and verification processes during the scheme’s rollout.