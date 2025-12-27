Medical services hit across Himachal as doctors go on indefinite strike

Medical services, barring emergency services, were severely affected across several hospitals in Himachal Pradesh as resident doctors went on an indefinite strike on Saturday against the termination of services of a doctor who entered into a brawl with a patient.

Patients and attendants, especially those coming from remote locations, were facing difficulties due to the unavailability of doctors.

"I came here on Thursday from Ani, which is about 125 kilometres from Shimla, for my father's treatment. But no doctors are available due to the strike and we are facing inconvenience," said Krishan Singh Thakur, who accompanied a patient.

The peak winter cold and unavailability of accommodation due to heavy tourist rush around the New Year are adding to their trouble, Thakur said, urging that the government and the doctors resolve the matter at the earliest in the interest of patients.

"My wife is admitted in the hospital. Her MRI was to be conducted today, but not done yet as the strike has begun. We are waiting for the doctors to resume duty," Dasvi Ram, attendant of another patient, told PTI Videos on Saturday morning. The resident doctors of Indira Gandhi Medical College and several other government hospitals across the state went on casual leave enmasse on Friday. The Resident Doctors' Association, while announcing an indefinite strike from Saturday, had maintained that during the strike, routine services, elective operation theatres and outpatient departments will remain closed and only emergency services will remain functional.

Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday terminated the services of Dr Raghav Narula for allegedly entering into physical fight with a patient, Arjun Singh, on Monday. The incident came to light after a video of the confrontation, which took place in the pulmonary ward of IGMC, surfaced, showing Narula punching the patient in the face while he attempted to kick the doctor. Arjun Singh, who had gone to the hospital for a bronchoscopy and complained of breathlessness following the procedure, alleged that the dispute started over the doctor's choice of words. He claimed that he objected to the doctor addressing him as "tu" instead of "tum", which he said made Narula aggressive.

However, Narula maintained that it was Singh who instigated the fight by using abusive language against him and his family. The report of an inquiry committee found both the parties at fault. They found "misconduct, misbehaviour and acts unbecoming of a public servant" on Narula's part, officials said. The Himachal Medical Officers' Association, Shimla Association of Medical and Dental College Teachers, Shimla Private Practitioners' Association and the Federation of Resident Doctors' Associations have come in support of the doctor. They have demanded his reinstatement; a transparent, time-bound and impartial inquiry into the incident, and strict and prompt action against the anti-social elements who created chaos within the hospital premises, to prevent recurrence of such incidents.