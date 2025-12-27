Mehbooba urges Centre to shield Kashmir apple growers from FTAs abroad

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday opposed any free trade agreement (FTA) with the European Union and the US, saying a similar deal with New Zealand had hurt the apple growers of Kashmir by exposing them to "unfair imports".

Expressing concern that apple import duties may be diluted, she said flooding markets with imported apples risks destroying Jammu and Kashmir's horticulture backbone.

She called upon Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to take up the issue with the Centre to protect the fruit growers of the Valley.

"Deeply concerned that apple import duties may be diluted in FTAs with Europe, the US and Chile, repeating the damage done by the India-New Zealand FTA. A 25 per cent duty cut has already hurt Kashmir's apple growers, exposing them to unfair imports," Mehbooba said in a post on X.