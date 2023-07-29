Home / India News / More than half of UP districts receive deficient rainfall this monsoon

More than half of UP districts receive deficient rainfall this monsoon

These 40 districts have received deficient rainfall from the onset of monsoon in the first week of June till July 28, the India Meteorological Centre Lucknow data showed

Press Trust of India Lucknow
Representative Image (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2023 | 3:17 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Forty of total 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh have so far received deficient rainfall this monsoon season, according to data shared by the local Indian Meteorological Centre.

These 40 districts have received deficient rainfall from the onset of monsoon in the first week of June till July 28, the India Meteorological Centre Lucknow data showed. The majority of these districts fall in the eastern UP region.

Kaushambi, Kushinagar and Deoria districts received almost 70 per cent less rainfall as compared to their Long Period Average (LPA). Santkabirnagar, Pilibhit, Mirzapur, Shrawasti, Chandauli, Basti are some other districts that received very sparse rains.

Lack of rains has started worrying the farmers preparing for their kharif plantation of paddy and maize. Menthol is another crop which is likely to suffer damage due to less rains, experts say.

Besides the 40 districts that recorded deficient rainfall, 18 districts recorded normal rainfall while the remaining 17 received excess rains in the same period.

Also Read

Too early to say if sub-par monsoon will dent market sentiment: Analysts

Rains lash parts of Mumbai, 'delayed' monsoon likely to set in today: IMD

IMD disagrees with Skymet, says India will have a normal monsoon this year

41 trains to remain cancelled till Mar 3 in Lucknow Division, says official

Monsoon in advance stage, heavy rainfall over MP in next 2 days, says IMD

Eight people killed in explosion at firecracker unit in TN's Krishnagiri

DCW chief meets undercare Manipur BJP MLA, writes to party chief Nadda

Countdown commences for launch of PSLV-C56 carrying Singapore satellite

All have to try for peaceful solution to Manipur conflict: Adhir Chowdhury

Disturbed by trivialisation of Holocaust in 'Bawaal': Israeli embassy

Topics :Uttar Pradeshrainfall deficitRainfallIndian monsoon

First Published: Jul 29 2023 | 3:17 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story