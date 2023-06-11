Home / India News / MP govt to hike monthly honorarium of anganwadi workers to Rs 13,000

MP govt to hike monthly honorarium of anganwadi workers to Rs 13,000

Months ahead of Assembly polls, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said the monthly honorarium of anganwadi workers will be raised by Rs 3,000 to Rs 13,000

Press Trust of India Bhopal
MP govt to hike monthly honorarium of anganwadi workers to Rs 13,000

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 8:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Months ahead of Assembly polls, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said the monthly honorarium of anganwadi workers will be raised by Rs 3,000 to Rs 13,000.

Addressing a convention here, Chouhan said anganwadi workers will also benefit from Rs 1,000 being transferred to the accounts of 1.25 crore women under the newly-launched Ladli Behna scheme.

The honorarium will be increased to Rs 13,000 from Rs 10,000 and the same will be hiked by Rs 1,000 every year as an incentive, he said.

Apart from this, the honorarium for mini anganwadi workers has also been increased to Rs 6,500 per month, he said.

Anganwadi workers and sahayikas (assistants) will be provided Rs 1.25 lakh on retirement, and they will be eligible for health and accident insurance of Rs 5 lakh, the chief minister said.

At least 50 per cent of posts will be reserved for sahayikas when they get promoted to anganwadi workers, Chouhan said, adding that anganwadi workers will get facilities like government employees.

The ruling BJP is facing a challenge from Congress in the polls, due later this year. In the 2018 elections, Congress scored a narrow victory over BJP and cobbled up an alliance with SP, BSP, and Independents to form a coalition government.

The government led by Kamal Nath fell in March 2020 due to a rebellion by MLAs, paving the way for BJP to return to power.

Also Read

Maha govt to hike remuneration of Anganwadi workers by 10-20%: Minister

This Women's Day, celebrate Anganwadi workers, the unsung nutrition heroes

Assam CM distributes one-time retirement benefit to Anganwadi workers

Delhi adopts Apr 30 as retirement date for Anganwadi workers, helpers

Agitating K'taka Anganwadi workers threaten to lay siege to CM's residence

Centre's reforms in governance will create future-ready civil servants: Min

Govt is trying to protect Brij Bhushan, alleges wrestler Vinesh Phogat

Goa to host 3-day meet of audit institutions of G20 nations from tomorrow

AIIMS Rajkot likely to be fully ready by October, says Mansukh Mandaviya

Responsibility of govt servants to increase people's faith in system: PM

Topics :Madhya PradeshMadhya Pradesh govtanganwadi workers

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 9:47 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story