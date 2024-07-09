'No one for poor': BMW car crash victim's husband weeps in anguish on cam

Mumbai hit-and-run case: Pradeep Liladhar Nakhwa, the husband of Kaveri Nakhwa, who tragically lost her life in a hit-and-run accident in Mumbai on Sunday, broke down in tears while speaking to the media on Tuesday. “There is no one for the poor,” Pradeep lamented, accusing the authorities of neglecting their duties as the main accused, Mihir Shah, is the son of a politician.

The deceased was travelling with her husband on a scooter on Sunday morning when a luxury BMW car, allegedly driven by the son of a Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde camp) leader, hit them from behind, resulting in the accident. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Pradeep Nakhwa was injured in the incident.

‘Mihir Shah ran away...no one is doing anything’

Speaking to the media, he alleged that the accused, Mihir, ran away despite his repeated pleas for him to stop. “She must have been in so much pain… no one is doing anything,” he said, sitting next to his daughter Amrutha.

Pradeep had earlier said that his wife could have been saved if the accused had stopped the car.

His daughter Amrutha demanded that her mother be given back to her. "....I am holding myself, but I cannot hold myself back… She is everything to me. Will you bring my mumma back?” she asked.



More From This Section

Mihir's politician father accused of hiding son

Accused Mihir Shah, who is the son of Palghar Sena leader Rajesh Shah, was absconding since the incident but has been arrested now, an official said. Mihir’s father has been accused of actively ensuring his son’s escape. The officials also said that he knew about the accused's whereabouts while he was hiding.

The incident, which is running parallel to the ongoing probe into the Pune Porsche accident, has caused widespread outrage as people question the apparent lack of accountability when the accused is a wealthy individual.

Gruesome details of the accident emerge

The probe into the case has revealed gruesome details of the accident. According to an official, the victim was run over by accused Rajrishi Bidawat after being dragged till just before Bandra Worli Sea Link by the prime accused Mihir. The two then fled the scene.

CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced, showing the victim being dragged by the luxury car for nearly 1.5 kilometres. Mihir and Bidawat are then seen pulling her off the car’s bonnet and placing her on the road. She was then mowed down by the same car while the accused were reversing it.

The police have formed 11 teams to nab 24-year-old Mihir, who is suspected of being drunk at the time of the accident. Chief Minister Shinde has assured stringent action.