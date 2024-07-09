LIVE: Schools shut in Mumbai as IMD issues red alert for heavy rains; 50 flights cancelled

Inclement weather conditions are most likely to test the famed 'Mumbai spirit' as IMD has issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in several parts of Maharashtra. In view of the forecast, schools will remain shut in Mumbai. Meanwhile, daily life has been thrown out of gear due to waterlogging in the city. Additionally, several parts of the MMR region reported power outage as the underground electric cable has submerged. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has urged people to step out only if necessary.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a bilateral visit to Russia, held informal talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at his residence. This is PM Modi's first visit to Russia in his third term. An array of issues, ranging from the Russia-Ukraine war to India-Russia trade ties, are likely to be discussed during the bilateral meeting between the two leaders.
At least five soldiers were killed in yet another dastardly attack on the Indian Army convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. After being ambushed, the Army engaged the attackers in a firefight. The incident took place around 3.30 pm on Tuesday (July 8). The number of militants involved in the attack has not been ascertained as of yet.
India a strategic partner with whom we engage in frank dialogue, including our concerns about Russia: US
When asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Russia visit, US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller said, "So again, we did just see Prime Minister Narendra Modi, like Hungary PM Viktor Orban, meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. We thought that was an important step to take. And we would urge India, as we do any country when it engages with Russia, to make clear that any resolution to the conflict in Ukraine needs to be one that respects the UN Charter, that respects Ukraine’s territorial integrity, Ukraine’s sovereignty. And India is a strategic partner with whom we engage in a full and frank dialogue, and that includes on our concerns about the relationship with Russia."
9:12 AM
Deeply anguished at loss of five brave Indian Army soldiers in terrorist attack in Kathua: Rajnath Singh
In a post on X, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "I am deeply anguished at the loss of five of our brave Indian Army Soldiers in a terrorist attack in Badnota, Kathua (J&K). My deepest condolences to the bereaved families, the Nation stands firm with them in this difficult time. The Counter Terrorist operations are underway, and our soldiers are determined to usher in peace and order in the region. I pray for a speedy recovery to those who sustained injuries in this dastardly terror attack."
9:06 AM
Russia agrees to facilitate return of Indians working in Russian Army after PM Modi raises matter with Putin
In a diplomatic win for India, Russia has agreed to not only discharge but also facilitate the return of all Indians working for the Russian Army amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The matter was raised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during bilateral discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
8:54 AM
Generally cloudy sky with intermittent moderate to heavy spells of rain: IMD forecast for Mumbai
Even as Mumbai faces deluge, a red alert has been issued by the India Meteorological Department for Mumbai Metropolis Region. In view of the prevailing situation, civic authorities have appealed to the citizens not to panic during an emergency and contact the Disaster Management Cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on 1916.
8:46 AM
Kathua ambush: Massive search operation launched as terrorists fled into nearby forest
A statement issued by police read, “Exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces in the Machhedi area of Kathua district. Two Army personnel injured. Massive search operation has been launched.” It added, “After attacking the army truck, terrorists fled into the nearby forest. Additional reinforcements have been rushed to the area and a search operation has been launched to track down the attackers."
8:42 AM
As Ukraine conflict rages on, US, NATO allies observing PM Modi's Russia visit closely
Despite India’s deepening relationship with the United States, New Delhi continues to maintain a strong relationship with Kremlin. Therefore, western media outlets have reported PM Modi's Russia visit as India's determination to stick to its own diplomatic path even as the West continues to isolate Moscow over its war on Ukraine. Significantly, the meeting in Moscow on Tuesday coincided with the first day of a high-profile summit of NATO leaders in Washington.
8:33 AM
Citizens urged to exercise caution as rainfall lash Pune; schools shut, tourists asked to avoid waterfalls
In wake of the rainfall warning issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre in Pune district on July 9, Collector Dr Suhas Diwase has announced that all schools up to class 12 will remain closed on Tuesday, July 9 to avoid any untoward incidents and emergencies affecting schools. However, school staff, including principals, teachers, and non-teaching staff, have been instructed to report to school during office hours to assist with disaster management efforts directed by the local administration. The Collector has also urged citizens to exercise caution, avoid tourist activities at waterfalls, and venture out only if necessary to ensure safety.