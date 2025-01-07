Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Strong earthquake of 7.1 magnitude hits Nepal, tremors felt in Bihar too

The centre of the quake was 93 km North East of Lobuche, Nepal and struck the region at 06:35:16 IST today

Earthquake
The earthquake was also felt in neighbouring districts of Kathmandu | (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)
BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 8:21 AM IST
At least nine people have been killed after a strong earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 on the Richter Scale hit Nepal-Tibet border at 06:35:16 IST today. It was also felt in central Nepal and Kathmandu was shaken at around 6.50 am by the tremor.  The impact was also felt in parts of India especially Bihar's Sheohar, and some parts of Bengal.
According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake was recorded at 6:35 AM (IST), with its epicenter located at latitude 28.86 degrees North and longitude 87.51 degrees East, at a depth of 10 kilometers. The location of the tremor was identified in Tibet Autonomous Region, near Nepal.  Further, as per NCS data, more earthquakes struck the region later in the morning with the latest at 08:49:34 IST.  Further details are awaited.
  (With agency inputs)   
       
First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 8:20 AM IST

