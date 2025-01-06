UGC proposes major overhaul in recruitment of Assistant Professors, V-Cs

Industry experts as well as senior professionals from public administration, public policy and public sector undertakings might soon be eligible for appointment as Vice Chancellors, according to draft norms by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The new guidelines will also amend the norms for hiring faculty members in universities allowing people having a postgraduate degrees in Master of Engineering (M.E) and Masters of Technology (MTech), with at least 55 pc marks, to directly get recruited to the Assistant Professor level without qualifying for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (NET).

The draft norms will also permit candidates to teach based on their highest academic specialisation. For example, a candidate with a PhD in chemistry, a bachelor's in mathematics and a master's in physics, would now qualify to teach chemistry.

Similarly, individuals who clear the National Eligibility Test in a subject different from their earlier academic focus can teach the subject in which they qualified for NET.

According to UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar, the UGC (Minimum Qualifications for Appointment and Promotion of Teachers and Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education) Regulations, 2025 will replace the 2018 guidelines.

Previously, candidates for the Vice Chancellor's position were required to be distinguished academicians, with at least ten years of experience as a professor at a university or in a prominent research or academic administrative role, demonstrating academic leadership.

Now, individuals with at least ten years of senior-level experience in industry, public administration, public policy, or public sector undertakings, coupled with a proven track record of significant academic or scholarly contributions, are also eligible for the position of the Vice Chancellor.

"These regulations also facilitate the selection of faculty members from multi-disciplinary backgrounds. The primary objective of these regulations is to broaden the horizon and freedom and flexibility so that faculty members can excel in areas they are passionate about.

"The revised regulations ensure that contributions to knowledge and community, rather than rigid qualifications, are valued" Kumar said.

The new guidelines come several months after economist Ajit Ranade was removed from his position as Vice Chancellor of the Pune-based Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE).

His removal was due to the lack of the required ten years of teaching and academic research experience, despite his extensive expertise in his field. However, Ranade was reinstated to the post by the Bombay High Court, though he voluntarily resigned in November.

Releasing the draft guidelines, Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan said, "By promoting flexibility, inclusivity, and recognising diverse talents, we are paving the way for a dynamic academic future for India, as he emphasised the timely nature of these reforms in light of the ongoing implementation of NEP 2020".

The draft also extends the scope of qualifications by introducing provisions that recognise professional achievements, such as innovative teaching methods, digital content creation, and contributions to research funding.

The new guidelines have also done away with the Academic Performance Indicator (API) system which was used for promotions of the faculty members.

"The 2025 regulations move away from the API-based shortlisting used in previous guidelines, focusing instead on a more holistic, qualitative assessment.

"Selection committees will now evaluate candidates based on their broader academic impact, including innovation in teaching, technology development, entrepreneurship, book writing, digital learning resources, community and societal contributions, promotion of Indian languages and knowledge systems, sustainability practices, and the supervision of internships, projects, or successful startups," Kumar said.

For the promotion to Associate Professor level, the norms have been revised for the disciplines of Arts, Commerce, Humanities, Education, Law, Social Sciences, Sciences, Languages, Library Science, Physical Education, Journalism and Mass Communication, Engineering/Technology, Management, Drama, Yoga, Music, Performing Arts, Visual Arts, and Other Traditional Indian Art Forms like Sculpture etc.

Now, anyone having a minimum of eight research publications in peer-reviewed journals or publication of eight book chapters or publication of a book as an author or two books as a co-author by a reputed publisher or eight granted patents is eligible.

The revised guidelines also introduce changes to the composition of the selection committee for the Vice Chancellor role, now making it a three-member panel. This panel will consist of nominees from the Visitor or Chancellor, the UGC, and the university's apex body. Earlier, it was a three to five-member panel.

The guidelines also outlined several criteria for consideration by the selection committee when recruiting and promoting university and college teachers.

These include innovative contributions to teaching, development of research or teaching labs, securing consultancy or sponsored research funding as a Principal Investigator or Co-Principal Investigator, and making teaching contributions in Indian languages.