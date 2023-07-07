Home / India News / Never heard US envoy making statement on India's internal affairs: Cong MP

Never heard US envoy making statement on India's internal affairs: Cong MP

'We faced challenges in Punjab, J-K , northeast over the decades and surmounted those with sagacity and wisdom,' the former Union minister said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Even when Robin Raphel would be "loquacious" on Jammu and Kashmir in the 1990s, US ambassadors in India were circumspect, he said

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 1:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Friday objected strongly to US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti's reported remarks on Manipur and said he doubts if the new American envoy is cognisant of the torturous history of US-India ties and New Delhi's sensitivity about interference, perceived or real, in its internal affairs.

Speaking at a press conference in Kolkata on Thursday, Garcetti reportedly said the violence and killings in Manipur are a matter of "human concern" and the US is "ready to assist" India in dealing with the situation "if asked".

Reacting to the remarks, Tewari said on Twitter, "To the best of my recollection going back at least four decades in public life, I have never heard an US Ambassador making a statement of this nature about the internal affairs of India."

"We faced challenges in Punjab, J-K , northeast over the decades and surmounted those with sagacity and wisdom," the former Union minister said.

Even when Robin Raphel would be "loquacious" on Jammu and Kashmir in the 1990s, US ambassadors in India were circumspect, he said.

Raphel is a former US diplomat who looked after south and central Asian affairs.

"I doubt if the new @USAmbIndia @ericgarcetti is cognisant of the convoluted and torturous history of US-India relations and our sensitivity about interference perceived or real, well intentioned or mal intentioned into our internal affairs," the Congress MP from Punjab said.

Also Read

Eric Garcetti: Everything you need to know about new US ambassador to India

US Senate to vote on nomination of Eric Garcetti as envoy to India

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

US ambassador Eric Garcetti hails strong, growing bilateral ties with India

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

India not pursuing 'narrow economic activities' in Africa: Jaishankar

Congress worker killed in West Bengal's Murshidabad ahead of rural polls

SC refuses plea to protect sexual harassment complainants, witnesses

Abusive words against PM derogatory, not seditious, says Karnataka HC

PM Modi lays foundation stone of projects worth Rs 7,600 cr in Chhattisgarh

Topics :Manish TewariManipurCongress

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 1:45 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story