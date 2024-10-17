New Ganga bridge in Varanasi: A 150-year solution for traffic woes

The city of Varanasi is set for a major infrastructural development with the upcoming construction of a new rail-cum-road bridge. Positioned parallel to the historic 137-year-old Malaviya Bridge on the Ganga River, the new bridge will be a significant architectural and logistical advancement, catering to both road and rail traffic. It will also accommodate growing transport demands in one of India’s most important cultural and spiritual hubs.

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the Rs 2,642 crore project for the bridge's construction. The new bridge will not only mirror the grandeur of the holy city but will also serve a modern purpose, designed to handle increasing traffic for the next 150 years. This project is expected to be completed in four years, marking a pivotal change in Varanasi's transportation landscape.

Largest traffic capacity bridge in India

According to Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the new bridge will set a record in India for its traffic capacity. While there are longer bridges in the country, like the Bogibeel bridge in Assam, this bridge will surpass them in terms of handling rail and road traffic. It will be built with multiple arches and is designed to support the vast infrastructure demands of the region.

A unique geographical feature of the location is the Ganga’s south-to-north flow at this point, a rarity across the river’s entire course. The bridge’s foundations will be an impressive 120 feet deep beneath the river’s surface, ensuring stability and resilience for decades to come.

Vaishnaw also assured that while the new bridge is a necessity for expanding connectivity, the Malaviya Bridge remains in good condition after a recent inspection.

Bridging Varanasi and the future



The new rail-road bridge will connect Varanasi with the Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Junction, facilitating efficient travel for both passengers and freight. Its impact goes beyond ease of travel — it will contribute to reducing India’s logistics costs, lowering oil imports, and cutting down carbon dioxide emissions.

The design will also ensure the bridge and its connecting rail lines are flood-proof, with an additional 15 kilometres of elevated track on both sides of the river. This foresight aims to prevent any traffic disruptions due to flooding, a recurrent issue in the region. The enhanced rail network will also boost multi-tracking capacity, making operations smoother and reducing congestion, which has been a persistent challenge in this busy corridor.

Relief from congestion and support for economic growth



The Varanasi-DDU Junction route is one of Indian Railways’ busiest, playing a critical role in transporting both passengers and freight, including essential commodities like coal, cement, and food grains. The region has seen increasing industrial and tourism demands, further intensifying the need for expanded infrastructure. The new bridge will alleviate the heavy congestion, with an expected 27.83 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) of freight traffic projected along this stretch.

As part of the Prime Minister’s vision of a ‘New India’, the project will significantly benefit the local population by generating employment opportunities and enhancing self-employment avenues. The comprehensive development that this bridge brings to the region will empower the people of Varanasi and neighbouring districts, contributing to the area's economic self-reliance or ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.



PM-GatiShakti: A vision for seamless connectivity



The proposed rail-cum-road bridge is part of the larger PM-GatiShakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity. Through integrated planning, the project aims to provide seamless movement for people, goods, and services. It is set to extend the Indian Railways network by about 30 kilometres, covering Varanasi and Chandauli districts in Uttar Pradesh.

The environmentally sustainable design of the bridge aligns with India’s climate goals. Rail transport, being one of the most energy-efficient and environmentally friendly modes of transportation, will help reduce the country’s carbon footprint. The project is expected to lower carbon dioxide emissions by 149 crore kilograms, an environmental impact equivalent to planting 60 million trees.

[With agency inputs]