PM Modi to inaugurate Sampurnanand Stadium in Varanasi on October 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Sampurnanand Stadium, a sports complex built under Khelo India in Sigra area, in Varanasi on October 20. Apart from a 150-room hostel for players equipped with modern facilities, 50 games including Judo, Karate, Table Tennis, Shooting, Lawn Tennis, Cricket and Hockey can be conducted as per international standards, in the stadium. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp This stadium, built as per international standards, will not only promote sports but will also prove to be a milestone for Purvanchal in the development of players. On June 18, PM Modi reviewed the progress at the stadium.

The Prime Minister posted on X and said, "Reviewed the progress at the Dr. Sampurnanand Sports Stadium in Kashi. This stadium and sports complex will greatly help the youth of Kashi."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning has departed for a two-day visit to Laos to attend the 21st ASEAN-India Summit and the 19th East Asia Summit.

PM Modi's visit to Vientiane for a two-day visit comes at the invitation of his Laos counterpart Sonexay Siphandone.

He said that the East Asia Summit will provide an opportunity to deliberate on the challenges to peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

"This year we are marking a decade of our Act East Policy. I will join the ASEAN leaders to review progress in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and chart the future direction of our cooperation," PM Modi said in a statement.

He further said, "The East Asia Summit will provide an opportunity to deliberate on the challenges to peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. We share close cultural and civilisational ties with the region, including with Lao PDR, which are enriched by shared heritage of Buddhism and Ramayana."

The ASEAN-India Summit will review the progress of India-ASEAN relations through Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and chart the future direction of cooperation.

The East Asia Summit contributes to building an environment of strategic trust in the region, and provides an opportunity for leaders of EAS Participating Countries, including India, to exchange views on issues of regional importance.