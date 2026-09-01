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Home / India News / New module to track VIP references in real-time basis goes live

New module to track VIP references in real-time basis goes live

Government rolls out a digital VIP letter management system to track references from MPs, CMs and other dignitaries in real time

Parliament, Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha
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Image: Bloomberg
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2026 | 10:49 PM IST
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In a move aimed at bringing greater transparency and accountability, the government has activated an electronic letter management system module on the PM-Ref portal, through which all references received from members of Parliament, chief ministers, members of legislatures and councils, and other dignitaries will henceforth be routed. 
Sources said the VIP Letter Management System (VLMS), operationalised from Tuesday, will help ensure the timely disposal of such references. 
The PM-Ref portal is a secure digital governance platform used by the Prime Minister’s Office, ministries and departments to monitor policy reforms and infrastructure projects. It tracks targets and helps resolve inter-ministerial issues in coordination with platforms such as PRAGATI. 
Reports had earlier this year indicated that a dedicated ‘reforms’ module had also been activated on the PM-Ref portal, encouraging ministries and departments to identify reforms aimed at improving ease of doing business and ease of living, which are then monitored online. 
Sources said the new VLMS module will ensure that every recommendation is electronically forwarded to the concerned ministry, department, state or Union Territory. 
The ministry or department concerned will be required to upload the reply sent to the dignitary or provide a status update, as applicable, on the portal. The VLMS will enable the real-time monitoring of VIP references. 
The module will also automatically generate email alerts whenever a new reference is assigned, as well as when the prescribed timeline for action is approaching or has lapsed. 
Sources said the creation of a dedicated letter management system on the PM-Ref portal means that the portal will henceforth serve as the primary platform for the electronic processing, follow-up and monitoring of all VIP references.
   

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Topics :Managementgovernanceaccountability

First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 10:48 PM IST

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