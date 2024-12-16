Parliament session LIVE updates: Constitution debate to be taken up in Rajya Sabha today

The Congress on Saturday termed as "hollow" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11 resolutions articulated in his speech in the Lok Sabha and said if the BJP has zero tolerance on corruption then why doesn't it discuss the Adani issue. The opposition party also questioned why Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were not present in the House when Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi spoke while participating in a two-day debate on the "Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India".

The Rajya Sabha will meet today for a two-day debate commemorating 75 years since the adoption of the Constitution. The discussion will focus on the Constitution's significance and its evolution since November 26, 1949. The debate to take place amid rising tensions over the opposition's no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.BJP chief and Union Health Minister JP Nadda will kick off the discussion at 11 am today, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah set to respond.Participating in a special discussion marking the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday noted in the Lok Sabha that the Constitution had overcome all the predicted possibilities for India after independence. Prime Modi also alleged that the Congress, having "tasted blood", repeatedly wounded the Constitution while his government's policies and decisions since it took office in 2014 have been aimed at boosting India's strength and unity in line with the vision of the Constitution. Participating in a two-day debate in the Lower House on the "Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India", the Bangalore South MP also alleged that parties like the Congress consider India not as a civilisational state or a nation but "a mere hotchpotch union of states".