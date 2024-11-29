Parliament LIVE updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned amid protests by Opposition MPs

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.
Parliament winter session news updates: Catch all the latest news developments related to the proceedings in the Parliament here
Parliament updates: On the fourth day of the Parliament winter session, Congress MP Manickam Tagore filed an adjournment notice in Lok Sabha on Friday to discuss the Adani indictment in the lower house. Congress MPs have continuously sought to discuss the Adani indictment in the Lok Sabha since the start of the winter session on November 25. Justifying the public adjournment motion in the letter submitted to the Lok Sabha Secretary General, Tagore wrote that the issue is of "public importance," and "strikes at the core of public trust in India's governance and regulatory framework." "I hereby seek leave to move an adjournment motion to discuss a matter of urgent public importance, namely the recent allegations of corruption, bribery and securities fraud involving the Adani Group and its leadership," read the motion by Manickam Tagore.
First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 11:06 AM IST