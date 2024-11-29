Parliament LIVE updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned amid protests by Opposition MPs

Parliament updates: On the fourth day of the Parliament winter session, Congress MP Manickam Tagore filed an adjournment notice in Lok Sabha on Friday to discuss the Adani indictment in the lower house. Congress MPs have continuously sought to discuss the Adani indictment in the Lok Sabha since the start of the winter session on November 25. Justifying the public adjournment motion in the letter submitted to the Lok Sabha Secretary General, Tagore wrote that the issue is of "public importance," and "strikes at the core of public trust in India's governance and regulatory framework." "I hereby seek leave to move an adjournment motion to discuss a matter of urgent public importance, namely the recent allegations of corruption, bribery and securities fraud involving the Adani Group and its leadership," read the motion by Manickam Tagore.

Proceedings in Parliament were on Thursday were disrupted for the third day since the beginning of the Winter Session following disruptions by the opposition over the Adani issue and violence in Manipur and Sambhal. Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned within minutes of convening. The Houses were first adjourned shortly after they met on Thursday and were later adjourned for the day soon after reconvening at 12 noon amid the opposition parties' protests. Before being adjourned, the Lok Sabha adopted a resolution granting extension to the Joint Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill till the last day of the Budget Session next year. The Lok Sabha witnessed disruptions during Question Hour, shortly after Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Ravindra Chavan took oath as members of the Lower House. Opposition members gathered in the Well, raising slogans for action against the perpetrators of the violence in Sambhal during a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque.