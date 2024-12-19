Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Parliament LIVE updates:Congress moves privilege notice against Amit Shah over Ambedkar comments

Parliament winter session news updates: Catch all the latest news developments related to the proceedings in the Parliament here

BS Web Team New Delhi
BJP MP Sarangi
(PTI image)

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 12:56 PM IST
Opposition INDIA bloc MPs took out a protest march in Parliament premises demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks related to BR Ambedkar. BJP-led NDA parliamentarians also carried out a march within Parliament premises raising slogans and carrying placards demanding an apology from the opposition Congress for allegedly insulting Ambedkar.  Congress MP Manickam Tagore has filed an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha seeking immediate discussion regarding Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comments during his Constitution Day address in the Rajya Sabha. Tagore is demanding Shah's apology and resignation, claiming that Shah's statement disrespected Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the former Law Minister. In his correspondence to the Lok Sabha Secretary-General, Tagore emphasized this as an urgent matter of public concern, stating that Shah's comments were not only disrespectful to Ambedkar but also deeply hurt the sentiments of millions of Indians, especially those from the Dalit community.   

Former Union ministers Anurag Thakur and P P Chaudhary from the BJP, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of the Congress are set to be among the 21 Lok Sabha members, who will be part of the joint committee of Parliament that will scrutinise two bills on simultaneous elections. The Lok Sabha's list of business for Thursday included the names of 21 MPs to be part of the committee, a motion on whose constitution will be moved by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. Former Union minister Parshottambhai Rupala, Bhartruhari Mahtab, Anil Baluni, C M Ramesh, Bansuri Swaraj, Vishnu Dayal Ram and Sambit Patra are among the BJP's Lok Sabha members to be part of the panel. Chaudhary, a former minister of state for law, is seen as the likely chairperson of the committee, sources said, adding that Thakur is also a contender. Speaker Om Birla will take the final call according to the rules.

Key Events

12:56 PM

12:37 PM

12:34 PM

12:25 PM

11:46 AM

11:28 AM

11:21 AM

11:12 AM

11:07 AM

10:53 AM

10:35 AM

10:28 AM

12:56 PM

Democracy has been shredded, sullied : BJP leader Shivraj Chouhan

"This is a black day in Parliamentary history. Decorum has been torn apart. Democracy has been shredded and sullied. There is no other example like that of the hooliganism of Rahul Gandhi and Congress party...Such conduct was never seen in the Parliamentary history of India. Why are they releasing their frustration in Parliament if they lost Haryana and Maharashtra? A workshop should be called to train Rahul Gandhi and Congress people to understand the conduct in democracy...I am sad. Amit Shah's speech exposed Congress. They are so frustrated with it that they have stooped to hooliganism now. We condemn this hooliganism," BJP leader Shivraj Chauhan said today.

12:37 PM

News update: BJP MP Mukesh Rajput injured, admitted to RML Hospital's ICU

12:34 PM

LoP Kharge submits privilege notice against Amit Shah for 'insulting' remarks against Ambedkar: Jairam Ramesh

Such conduct by Home minister tantamount to breach of privilege, contempt of House, says Kharge in privilege notice against Shah in Rajya Sabha.

12:25 PM

BJP MPs were pushing me, stopping me from going inside Parliament: Rahul Gandhi

Pratap Sarangi was taken to hospital after getting injured in the melee when the protesting INDIA bloc and the BJP MPs came face to face in front of Makar Dwar in Parliament. "I was trying to enter Parliament and the BJP MPs were stopping me, pushing me and threatening me," Gandhi told reporters in Parliament premises.
 

11:46 AM

Will continue to raise voice until Amit Shah resigns: Congress MP Pramod Tiwari

11:28 AM

Parliament session LIVE: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar adjourned the  Rajya Sabha after notices demanding discussions on various issues, including Amit Shah’s remarks on Ambedkar and farmers’ protests were submitted. Pandemonium erupted after Chairman Dhankar refused discussion.

11:21 AM

Parliament LIVE update: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

11:12 AM

INDIA Bloc MPs climb walls of Makar Dwar, protest over Shah's Ambedkar remarks

11:07 AM

BJP MP claims Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP over him

10:53 AM

Parliament Session LIVE updates: BJP MPs protest in Parliament, alleging Congress insulted Ambedkar

10:35 AM

Opposition MPs protest against Home Minister Amit Shah over remarks on Ambedkar

10:28 AM

Parliament update: INDIA Bloc MPs to march from Ambedkar Statue to Makar Dwar demanding Shah's resignation

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 10:46 AM IST

