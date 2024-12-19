Parliament LIVE updates:Congress moves privilege notice against Amit Shah over Ambedkar comments

Opposition INDIA bloc MPs took out a protest march in Parliament premises demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks related to BR Ambedkar. BJP-led NDA parliamentarians also carried out a march within Parliament premises raising slogans and carrying placards demanding an apology from the opposition Congress for allegedly insulting Ambedkar. Congress MP Manickam Tagore has filed an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha seeking immediate discussion regarding Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comments during his Constitution Day address in the Rajya Sabha. Tagore is demanding Shah's apology and resignation, claiming that Shah's statement disrespected Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the former Law Minister. In his correspondence to the Lok Sabha Secretary-General, Tagore emphasized this as an urgent matter of public concern, stating that Shah's comments were not only disrespectful to Ambedkar but also deeply hurt the sentiments of millions of Indians, especially those from the Dalit community.

Former Union ministers Anurag Thakur and P P Chaudhary from the BJP, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of the Congress are set to be among the 21 Lok Sabha members, who will be part of the joint committee of Parliament that will scrutinise two bills on simultaneous elections. The Lok Sabha's list of business for Thursday included the names of 21 MPs to be part of the committee, a motion on whose constitution will be moved by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. Former Union minister Parshottambhai Rupala, Bhartruhari Mahtab, Anil Baluni, C M Ramesh, Bansuri Swaraj, Vishnu Dayal Ram and Sambit Patra are among the BJP's Lok Sabha members to be part of the panel. Chaudhary, a former minister of state for law, is seen as the likely chairperson of the committee, sources said, adding that Thakur is also a contender. Speaker Om Birla will take the final call according to the rules.