Parliament LIVE updates:Congress moves privilege notice against Amit Shah over Ambedkar comments

Parliament winter session news updates: Catch all the latest news developments related to the proceedings in the Parliament here
Opposition INDIA bloc MPs took out a protest march in Parliament premises demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks related to BR Ambedkar. BJP-led NDA parliamentarians also carried out a march within Parliament premises raising slogans and carrying placards demanding an apology from the opposition Congress for allegedly insulting Ambedkar. Congress MP Manickam Tagore has filed an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha seeking immediate discussion regarding Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comments during his Constitution Day address in the Rajya Sabha. Tagore is demanding Shah's apology and resignation, claiming that Shah's statement disrespected Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the former Law Minister. In his correspondence to the Lok Sabha Secretary-General, Tagore emphasized this as an urgent matter of public concern, stating that Shah's comments were not only disrespectful to Ambedkar but also deeply hurt the sentiments of millions of Indians, especially those from the Dalit community.
First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 10:46 AM IST