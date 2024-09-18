Pitru Paksha 2024: Dos & don'ts during the 16 days of Shradh rituals

The sacred time of Pitru Paksha, or Shraddha, starts on September 17 and will last until October 2. Beginning on the Pratipada Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada, this 16-day period comes to an end with Mahalaya Amavasya, also known as Sarva Pitru Amavasya. Hindus honour their ancestors during this time by performing rituals to keep them at peace and ask for their blessings. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In Hinduism, Pitru Paksha has great spiritual significance. It is, therefore, crucial to be mindful of these dos and don'ts to make sure you have a meaningful and courteous Shradh period.

Pitr Paksha 2024: Date and Timings

• Kutup Muhurat: 11:51 AM to 12:41 PM (Duration: 49 minutes)

• Rohina Muhurat: 12:41 PM to 1:30 PM (Duration: 49 minutes)

• Aparahna Kaal: 1:30 PM to 3:57 PM (Duration: 2 hours, 27 minutes)

• Purnima Tithi starts: 11:44 AM on September 17, 2024.

• Purnima Tithi finishes: 8:04 AM on September 18, 2024.

Pitr Paksha 2024: Dos to remember

• Tarpan- The deceased person's eldest son shall carry out the tarpan. It is believed that during Pitru Paksha, the deceased soul comes to earth to receive food, drink, and gifts from their loved ones. Crows are considered to be either the spirits of deceased family members or Yamaraj's representatives.

• Pind Daan- For this reason, the crows are given Pind Daan, which contains rice and sesame seeds. People feed the poor and needy during this period. During this auspicious time of year, animals are also fed. It is also recommended that you only eat one meal a day and be celibate for fifteen days.

• Feed the Needy- One of the main shraadh customs is to provide a meal for Brahmins known as "Brahma Bhojan." Food can also be served to the poor people.

• Charities and Donations- A crucial aspect of Shraddha is providing food, clothing, or money to those in need. Giving to the needy is seen to bring prosperity to the family and bring comfort to the deceased.

Pitr Paksha 2024: Things ‘not’ to do

• Stay away from celebrations- Pitru Paksha is a time of solemnity, so celebrations, buying new products, or starting new businesses should be avoided as it is considered inauspicious.

• Avoid eating non-vegetarian food- During these 16-days, consuming non-vegetarian food, garlic, and onions is said to “disturb” the performance of the rituals.

• Do not Travel: It is believed that staying close to home and carrying out rituals for the ancestors are more important during Pitru Paksha than making long journeys.

• Avoid Cutting Your Hair or Nails: It is believed that cutting your hair or nails during this time is unlucky and disrespectful to the celebration of Shraddha.

• Avoid Negative Behaviour: It is thought that negative behaviour, like anger and conflicts, disturbs the spiritual calm necessary for the success of the Shraddha ceremonies.