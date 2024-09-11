Radha Ashtami 2024: Significance, best wishes to share with your loved ones

Radha Ashtami, also called Radhashtami, is the festival celebrating the birth anniversary of Goddess Radha, the consort of Lord Krishna and the epitome of divine love. It falls on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Shukla Paksha (waxing period of the moon) in the Bhadrapada month, as per the Hindu schedule. This holy festival occurs exactly fifteen days after Janmashtami. This year, it falls on September 11, 2024. Devotees honour Radha's unwavering commitment and love for Krishna through worship, fasting, and devotional songs. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Festivities are especially grand in Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, and Nandgaon, where the divine love of Radha and Krishna is profoundly worshipped and treasured.

Radha Ashtami 2024: Ritual Timing

On September 11 this year, the significant Hindu festival of Radha Ashtami will be observed. As per Drik Panchang, the favourable timings to mark the event are as follows:

Madhyahna Time - 11:05 AM to 13:32 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 26 Mins

Ashtami Tithi Begins: 11:11 PM on September 10, 2024

Ashtami Tithi Ends: 11:46 PM on September 11, 2024.

Radha Ashtami: Significance

Radha is revered as the eternal consort of Krishna and worshipped for her unconditional love and unwavering devotion towards him. This day celebrates her birthday and this festival is a significant part of the cultural-religious faith system in India. The festival is celebrated in temples and homes with reverence. This auspicious day is believed to bring positive energy, eliminate negativity, and usher in prosperity for all who honour it.

Happy Radha Ashtami! Best Wishes and Greetings

• May Goddess Radha shower her divine love and blessings upon you this Radha Ashtami.

• On the auspicious occasion of Radha Ashtami, may your life be filled with devotion, joy, and love.

• Wishing you a blessed Radha Ashtami! May Radha Rani always guide you on the path of righteousness and devotion.

• May Radha and Krishna’s eternal love inspire your heart and soul this Radha Ashtami and always.

• Happy Radha Ashtami! May Radha Rani bless you with peace, happiness, and prosperity.

• On this holy day, may Radha Rani fill your life with love, joy, and divine grace.

• Radha Ashtami blessings to you and your family. May you always find divine love and peace in your life.

• May the celebration of Radha Ashtami bring joy, harmony, and spiritual growth into your life.

• Wishing you a Radha Ashtami filled with love, devotion, and the purest of blessings from Radha Rani.

• May the divine grace of Radha and Krishna always be with you, guiding you towards love and light.

• Happy Radha Ashtami! May Radha’s love and devotion bring serenity and happiness into your life.

• May the divine love story of Radha and Krishna inspire you to spread love and compassion.

• On this sacred occasion, may Radha Rani fulfill all your dreams and bring peace to your heart.

• May the divine love of Radha Krishna inspire your relationships and bless you with happiness. Happy Radha Ashtami!

• Wishing you a Radha Ashtami filled with devotion, faith, and the blessings of Radha Rani.

• May you be blessed with the wisdom and strength to overcome all challenges, just as Radha Rani faced her trials with grace.

• May the divine love of Radha and Krishna fill your heart with endless joy and bliss this Radha Ashtami.

• On this auspicious day, may Radha Rani bestow upon you love, happiness, and spiritual enlightenment.

• May Radha’s devotion to Krishna inspire you to stay true to your own path. Have a blessed Radha Ashtami!

• Wishing you spiritual growth, devotion, and the divine blessings of Radha Rani this Radha Ashtami.