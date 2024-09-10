Onam 2024: Date, History, and Significance of Kerala's Biggest Festival

As per the Drik Panchang, the festival of Onam started on September 5 and will end on September 15. The people in the southern state of Kerala observe Onam to mark the harvest season and the end of the monsoon. Onam also commemorates the homecoming of Lord Mahabali, according to legends. The celebration spans 10 days, with every day holding its importance and ceremonies. The festivals are a grand showcase of cultural heritage, religious fervour, and a deep connection with nature. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The celebration is viewed as a period of feasting and cultural bonding, bringing individuals from varying backgrounds together.

Onam 2024: About the festival

The 10-day-long harvest celebration starts with Atham and concludes with Chithira, with Chodi, Vishakam, Anizham, Thriketa, Moolam, Pooradam and Uthradom being the other eight days of celebration. The last day of the celebration, Thiruvonam, holds extraordinary significance with families planning and participating in Onasadya, the amazing Onam feast.

Onam 2024: Date and Time

• Onam Start Date: Friday, September 6, 2024

• Onam End Date: Sunday, September 15, 2024

More From This Section

• Main Onam Day (Thiruvonam): Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

History of Onam festival

Onam celebrates the Asura King Mahabali's return to Patal Lok. Mahabali's reign was regarded as Kerala's golden age, and despite his status as a demon king, it was said that he was generous. His return is widely celebrated for this reason. Legend says that Lord Mahabali defeated the Gods and took control over the three universes. It is also said that Lord Vishnu was asked by the Gods to help them defeat the demon king because of this.

Since Mahabali was a devotee of Lord Vishnu, he found it hard to favour one side in a fight. As a result, he made the decision to pay King Mahabali a visit in his Vamana (poor Brahmin) form and convince the demon king to grant him property rights to a piece of land that measured "three paces."

Then Vamana grew in size and, in just two steps, covered everything the king ruled. Mahabali followed through on his words and offered his head for the third step. This impressed lord Vishnu, who permitted him to get back to earth once annually, which came to be celebrated as Onam.

Onam Festival 2024: Significance

Onam has an extraordinary religious importance among individuals of Kerala. People show their appreciation and gratitude to the land for providing a good harvest by celebrating this festival. For the sake of their loved ones' health and longevity, people pray to Lord Vamana and their adored King Mahabali.

Onam Festival: Rituals

Onam is incomplete without traditional folk performances, for example, the Kathakali dance, Pulikali (tiger dance), and Thiruvathira Kali. With their vibrant costumes, intricate makeup, and energetic performances, these dance forms highlight Kerala's cultural diversity. The Kathakali dance is a visual treat that tells mythological tales and tales of bravery through elaborate storytelling and expressive gestures.

In contrast, artists portraying tigers and hunters in Pulikali create a thrilling and lively spectacle. Thiruvathira Kali is an effortless dance performed by women all around, typically during the Onam eve. These performances reflect the cultural legacy that has been passed down through generations and highlight the essence of the festival.

Onam is something beyond a harvest celebration; it is a festival of Kerala's cultural identity, solidarity, and the soul of giving. It serves as a reminder of the significance of community, compassion, and humility. Millions of people are touched by the celebrations on this day.