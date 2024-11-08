'Please forgive me': Chief Justice of India Chandrachud's farewell message

Quoting the Jain phrase ‘Michhami Dukkadam,’ the outgoing Chief Justice of India, Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud, said on Friday, “If I have ever hurt anyone in the court, please forgive me for that.”

Lawyers, judges, court officials, and litigants gathered in Court Number 1 to bid farewell to the 50th head of the Indian judiciary. Justice D Y Chandrachud’s father, Y V Chandrachud, served as the longest-serving Chief Justice of India (CJI) between 1978 and 1985.

Appointed on November 9, 2022, Justice Chandrachud will officially demit office on Sunday, November 10, with Justice Sanjiv Khanna taking over as the 51st CJI of India.

Speaking at CJI Chandrachud's farewell event, Justice Hrishikesh Roy said, “He (CJI Chandrachud) happens to be a classmate of mine. Four of us joined together.” He, along with Justices S K Kaul and S Ravindra Bhat, graduated from the Campus Law Centre in Delhi in 1982.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna spoke about CJI Chandrachud's love for samosas, disciplined lifestyle, and his ‘good looks’. “He has made my task easier with many advancements in technology and data. However, it will be difficult to match up with him,” he said. “He is a vegan and wakes up at 4 in the morning. He likes samosas, but he doesn't eat anything during meetings. He enjoys music, hiking, cricket, etc. He might even write something to us,” he added.

The outgoing CJI, D Y Chandrachud, said, “When my registrar judicial asked me what time the ceremony should begin, I said 2 pm, thinking it would allow us to wrap up a lot of pending items. But I wondered—would anyone actually be here at 2 pm on a Friday afternoon, or would I be left looking at myself on the screen?”

Last month, at a convocation ceremony in Bhutan, he reflected on his tenure: “How will history judge my tenure? Could I have done things differently? What legacy will I leave for future generations of judges and legal professionals?”

According to the Supreme Court Observer, last year, the Court delivered 18 Constitution Bench decisions; this year, it delivered 12 more before his retirement. The Collegium led by him was responsible for elevating 17 (51 per cent) out of the sitting 33 judges. The Court witnessed several technological upgrades under his leadership, including improvements in e-filing, paperless submissions, WhatsApp updates for pending cases, live tracking of pendency numbers, and livestreaming from all courtrooms.

Justice Chandrachud was part of benches that recognised the fundamental right to privacy, decriminalised homosexuality, rejected the right to marry for sexual minorities, struck down the Electoral Bonds Scheme, and validated sub-classification within the SC/ST categories.

However, none of the judges elevated to the Supreme Court by his Collegium were women, and currently, there are only two women judges in the apex court.

Rohit Jain, managing partner at Singhania & Co, remarked, “Without commenting on the judgments authored by the outgoing CJI, some of his out-of-court actions have certainly raised eyebrows, as they appear diametrically opposite to set guidelines. His recent comment about taking guidance from God on the Ayodhya judgment was unsettling.”

Rahul Lakhwani, senior partner at Chir Amrit Legal LLP, said, “Apart from his duties as the Chief Justice, Justice Chandrachud is known for his brilliant legal acumen, dynamic thinking, and result-oriented approach, evident in landmark cases such as the Right to Privacy, the abrogation of Article 370, the Electoral Bonds Scheme, and the Sabarimala Temple case, where women’s rights were upheld.”

Shiv Sapra, partner at Kochhar & Co, noted, “His Lordship vociferously observed that in defamation suits involving media platforms or journalists, courts must balance the fundamental right to free speech with the right to reputation and privacy. The constitutional mandate to protect journalistic expression cannot be understated, and courts must tread cautiously when granting pre-trial interim injunctions.”

Notable Constitutional Bench Judgments:

Group of Companies Doctrine in Arbitration Proceedings

Case: Cox and Kings Ltd. v SAP India Pvt. Ltd.

Judgment: December 6, 2023

The bench unanimously held that the group of companies doctrine is applicable in arbitration agreements.

Plea for Marriage Equality

Case: Supriyo @ Supriya Chakraborty & Anr. v Union of India

Judgment: October 17, 2023

The bench unanimously ruled that there is no fundamental right to marry, and marriages between sexual minorities cannot be included under the Special Marriage Act (SMA).

Altering Rules for Appointment to Public Posts

Case: Tej Prakash Pathak v Rajasthan High Court

Judgment: November 7, 2024

The bench ruled that public sector employers cannot alter selection rules after the recruitment process has begun.

Validity of ‘Light Motor Vehicle’ Licence to Drive ‘Transport Vehicle’

Case: Bajaj Allianz General Insurance v Rambha Devi

Judgment: November 6, 2024

The bench held that a Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) licence holder is eligible to drive transport vehicles weighing under 7,500 kilograms.

Challenge to the Abrogation of Article 370

Case: In Re: Article 370 of the Constitution

Judgment: December 11, 2023

The bench upheld the abrogation of Article 370, noting that it was a temporary measure addressing Jammu and Kashmir’s unique needs in the late 1940s and 1950s.

Constitutionality of the Electoral Bond Scheme

Case: Association for Democratic Reforms v Union of India

Judgment: February 15, 2024

The Constitution Bench struck down the Electoral Bond Scheme, holding that the right to information applies to political parties and that disclosing donor identities is essential for informed voter choices.

Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, 1955

Case: In Re: Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, 1955

Judgment: October 17, 2024

The Supreme Court upheld Section 6A, noting that it only applies to migrants who entered before the March 1971 cut-off. The Court ordered Supreme Court-supervised hearings to identify and deport migrants who entered after the cut-off.