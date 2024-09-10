Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / PM Modi chairs first governing board meeting of newly formed ANRF

PM Modi chairs first governing board meeting of newly formed ANRF

ANRF will act as an apex body to provide high-level strategic direction towards scientific research in accordance with the recommendations of the National Education Policy

The ANRF aims to seed, grow and promote research and development (R&D). | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 6:52 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired the first governing board meeting of the newly formed Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), officials said.

The meeting of the foundation, which will act as an apex body to provide high-level strategic direction towards scientific research in accordance with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP), was attended by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Senior officials, including the government's principal scientific advisor Ajay Kumar Sood, also participated.

The ANRF aims to seed, grow and promote research and development (R&D) and foster a culture of research and innovation throughout India's universities, colleges, research institutions, and R&D laboratories.


First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 6:52 PM IST

