PM Modi chairs meeting of PRAGATI, reviews projects worth over Rs 1 trn

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired the meeting of the ICT-based multi-modal platform PRAGATI (Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation) involving the Centre and state governments, and reviewed projects worth over Rs one trillion.

An official statement said eight significant projects, which included six metro train projects and one project each related to road connectivity and thermal power, were reviewed in the meeting.

Modi stressed that all government officials must recognise that project delays not only escalate costs but also hinder the public from receiving the intended benefits.

Noting that more and more cities are coming up with metro projects as one of the preferred public transport systems, he called for conducting workshops for cities where projects are under implementation or in the pipeline to capture the best practices and learnings from past experiences.

During the review, Modi stressed the importance of timely rehabilitation and resettlement of project-affected families and asked to ensure ease of living for such families by providing quality amenities at the new place.

The prime minister also reviewed the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana and directed that the capacity of rooftop installations be enhanced in the states and Union territories by developing a quality vendor ecosystem.

He further directed that the time required in the process, starting from demand generation to operationalisation of rooftop solar be reduced, the statement said.