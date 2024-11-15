PM Modi's aircraft hit by technical snag, delays return to New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was stranded at Deoghar airport in Jharkhand for over an hour on Friday after his special Indian Air Force aircraft developed a technical snag. Efforts to arrange an alternative for his return to New Delhi were underway, during which a 'no flying zone' was declared in the region's airspace. The disruption also affected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was stuck in Godda after addressing an election rally, as his helicopter was not allowed to take off.

PM Modi Jharkhand visit

PM Modi was visiting Jharkhand today to mark the state’s foundation day, honouring its history and the contributions of its tribal community. In a message shared on X (formerly Twitter), he extended his greetings to the people of Jharkhand, highlighting the sacrifices and struggles of the tribal community that have shaped the state’s identity.

“Many best wishes to all my brothers and sisters of Jharkhand on the foundation day of the state. This land, irrigated by the struggles and sacrifices of the tribal community, has always made the country proud. I wish that this state, full of natural resources, moves ahead at a fast pace on the path of development,” the Prime Minister said.

More From This Section

Birsa Munda birth anniversary

To further mark the occassion, Union Minister of Urban Development Manohar Lal Khattar announced that the Sarai Kale Khan Chowk in Delhi will now be named after Birsa Munda. Jharkhand was established on November 15, 2000, after being carved out of Bihar and the date coincides with the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda. Known as ‘Dharti Aba’ (father of the land), Birsa Munda led a tribal uprising against British rule and became a symbol of resistance. He was born on November 15, 1875, and passed away in custody at the young age of 25. Today marks his 150th birth anniversary.