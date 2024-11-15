LIVE news: Sri Lankan President's leftist alliance bags landslide victory in snap elections

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake' leftist alliance bagged a landslide win in snap legislative elections, results showed Friday, as voters again rejected entrenched parties. The National People's Power contesting under the Malimawa (compass) symbol secured 113 seats in the 225 member assembly. The NPP has received 6.8 million or 61 per cent of the votes counted, taking a commanding lead over its rivals.
The Election Commission
has received 6,382 complaints related to model code violations in Maharashtra in the past month and has resolved all but one, while agencies under it have seized cash and goods worth more than Rs 536 crore. These complaints were filed through the cVIGIL app of the poll panel between October 15, when the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force with the announcement of the election schedule, and November 14, said a statement issued by the office of state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Thursday. Once a complaint is filed, the relevant team investigates and takes appropriate action, it said. In an enforcement crackdown since October 15, various state and central agencies have seized assets worth Rs 536.45 crore, which include illegal cash, liquor, narcotics, and precious metals, said the statement.
US president-elect Donald Trump, who enjoys very good relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi
, is expected to build on the progress made during his first term and continue strengthening ties with India, his South Asia point-person at the White House during his first term has said. Lisa Curtis, who served as deputy assistant to president Trump and as National Security Council senior director for South and Central Asia from 2017 to 2021, also said she expected the same bumps for India and the US, as in Trump's first term, including tariff, dependence on Russia over arms supply and oil purchase from Iran.
Congress General Secretary and party's candidate in Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi
Vadra hit out at the central government over refusal to declare Wayanad landslides a national disaster. In a post on X, Priyanka called it a "shocking injustice" to the victims and criticised the central government for "denying essential relief to those in dire need."