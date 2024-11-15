UP, WB, Goa in job 'scam' rows: States that have failed their citizens

At least two employment-related scams have made headlines in India this week, adding to the growing list of such cases amounting to billions of rupees. While some of these cases are being heard in the courts for some time now, others have only recently come to light. The two most notable allegations have emerged from Uttar Pradesh and Goa, with the situation in Uttar Pradesh being of particular concern.

Accusations have surfaced that key administrative positions in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly and Legislative Council were awarded to the relatives of high-ranking officials of Uttar Pradesh through an examination conducted three years ago. According to a report by The Indian Express, around 20 per cent of the 186 vacancies are filled by candidates who happen to be relatives of ministers, Legislative Council secretariat head, children of the Parliamentary Affairs in-charge; among others.

Last year, the Allahabad High Court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the matter, though the Supreme Court later stayed this order. The case is now scheduled for a hearing on January 6.

Goa cash-for-jobs scam

In Goa, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party have cornered the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party over an alleged scam orchestrated by a worker of the saffron party. The police have arrested a woman BJP worker among 18 others in connection with alleged cash-for-government jobs scam. They allege forged appointment letters given to aspirants for jobs in Urban Development, Town and Country Planning and Health departments. On Thursday, the Congress demanded a Special Investigation Team team be formed to probe the allegations.

West Bengal teacher recruitment scam

Besides these, two most high-profile employment related alleged scams are from Bihar and West Bengal, both being heard in courts.

The Enforcement Directorate in Kolkata is probing the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teachers for government schools in West Bengal. According to the CBI chargesheet filed in the case, a total of 2,081 (1,135 for classes IX-X and 946 for classes XI-XII) candidates were appointed or recommended ‘illegally’ for the post of assistant teachers by the officials of West Bengal School Service Commission in criminal conspiracy with others.

Bihar land-for-job scam

Former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav is in the list of accused of land-for-job scam in Bihar, which allegedly took place when Lalu was the Railway Minister of India between 2004 and 2009. The case alleges that in exchange for jobs in railways, he got lands transferred owned by candidates and their family members in the names of his wife Rabri Devi and daughter Misa Bharti.

Haryana teacher recruitment scam case

Another major case involves the teacher recruitment scam in Haryana, for which former Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala was sentenced 10 years in prison. He completed his sentence and was released in 2024. Chautala, his son Ajay Chautala, and 53 others including IAS officer Sanjiv Kumar were convicted for the illegal recruitment of 3,206 junior basic teachers (JBTs) in 2000.

Madhya Pradesh: Vyapam recruitment scam

The infamous Vyapam scam of Madhya Pradesh was linked to alleged rigging of the 2013 Pre-Medical Test (PMT) in the multi-crore examination and recruitment scam. The CBI chargesheet named hundreds of accused, revealing a unique ‘engine-bogie’ cheating method, where top students (engines) allowed others (bogies) to copy their answers during exams. The scam, which began in 1995, broke out only in 2013.

Punjab teacher recruitment scam case

In the 2011 recruitment of 849 Physical Training Instructors (PTIs) for Punjab government schools, a probe had found out that 53 candidates never applied for the jobs. It was also revealed that about 17 candidates were given priority for the appointments by illegal means. This scam was uncovered after a group of the rejected candidates had filed a ‘right to information’ in 2012. Following this, they concluded that 70 of these appointments were ‘illegal’. However, the probe narrowed down the accusations to focus on 16 appointments, which were deemed illegal after further investigation.