Home / India News / PM sets 6 months target to ensure full saturation of govt's welfare schemes

PM sets 6 months target to ensure full saturation of govt's welfare schemes

The government, they said, will launch a mega drive, Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, across all 2.7 lakh panchayats in the country to reach out to beneficiaries and enrol them

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: X @ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2023 | 5:52 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of six months to ensure the full saturation of his government's welfare schemes, official sources said on Saturday.

The government, they said, will launch a mega drive, Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, across all 2.7 lakh panchayats in the country to reach out to beneficiaries and enrol them.

The sources added that the exercise will begin after Diwali next month and continue for several weeks.

Specially fitted 'raths' will reach the beneficiaries across the country, they said.

In a recent Cabinet meeting, Modi exhorted his colleagues to work harder and ensure that deserving beneficiaries who have still not got the benefits of welfare schemes are reached out to faster, they said.

During a meeting with top officials, he underlined the need to expedite the saturation of welfare schemes.

"He said he wants all his schemes to reach full saturation in the next six months," a source said.

The drive will ensure the saturation of schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Grameen), National Rural Livelihood Mission, PM KISAN, Fasal Bima Yojana, Poshan Abhiyan, Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Janaushadhi Yojana and the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, besides skill development schemes and the recently launched Vishwakarma Yojana, they said.

Modi has repeatedly stressed the need for saturation of welfare schemes, asserting that such an approach also rules out any discrimination and takes welfare initiatives to every deserving citizen.

The saturation drive comes as the ruling BJP gears up for the Lok Sabha polls, likely to be held in April-May next year, under the leadership of Modi who will seek a third straight term after leading the party to two back-to-back big wins in the general elections in 2014 and 2019.

Also Read

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot challenges PM Modi's 'guarantee' on schemes

World Animal Welfare Day 2023: History, theme, importance, quotes, facts

Welfare and politics: PM Modi makes 2024 poll pitch with four schemes

Centre to save Rs 18,000 cr by removing fake accounts from welfare schemes

Top 5 government schemes for startups in India to support entrepreneurs

Indian-origin academics among 30 winners of UK's 3 mn pound research prize

Deteriorating air quality in Delhi, violations of Grap: NGT issues notices

ED files chargesheet in Mahadev betting case that surfaced in Chhattisgarh

NGT issues notice to Punjab CS, CPCB on pollution caused by stubble burning

Delay in visa processing expected due to fewer Canadian staff: Consultants

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra Modiwelfare schemesIndia economy

First Published: Oct 21 2023 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand region

MP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade minister

RapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possible

India will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF

Next Story