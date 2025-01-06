LIVE news: Prashant Kishor arrested in Patna after hunger strike backing protesting students

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor, who had been on a fast unto death at Gandhi Maidan here to press the demand for cancellation of a Bihar PSC exam, was arrested early on Monday. District Magistrate (DM), Chandrashekhar Singh, said, "Yes, Kishor and his supporters sitting on dharna at Gandhi Maidan, were arrested by the police on Monday morning. They will now be produced before a court." Their dharna was "illegal", he said, adding they were holding the sit-in near the restricted site, he added. According to supporters of Kishor, the police took him to Patna AIIMS for a medical examination. Police personnel removed him and his supporters from the protest site.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various railway projects on Monday in different parts of the country, reads a release from the Prime Minister's Office. The virtual event will commence at around 12.30 pm via video conferencing. PM Modi will inaugurate the new Jammu Railway Division in a key move to further boost connectivity in the region. He will also inaugurate the Charlapalli New Terminal Station in Telangana and lay the foundation stone of the Rayagada Railway Division Building of East Coast Railway.

Reacting to BJP's candidate Ramesh Bidhuri's 'controversial' remarks on Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday called his statement "petty" and said that political parties shouldn't get into these things.

Tharoor further stated that people should behave with respect whether they agree with somebody or not.