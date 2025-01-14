Statistical tools, quantitative techniques crucial for governance: Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said that statistical tools and quantitative techniques play a significant role in effective governance by providing empirical foundation for policy decisions.

The governments rely on national statistical systems to collect data on health, education, population size and employment among others, which form the basis for policy-making, she said addressing the probationers of the Indian Statistical Service (ISS), who had called on the president at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Murmu said statistics were used even in ancient civilisations, when the rulers used basic census data for taxation purposes.

"Statistical analysis is a tool to bring in transparency and accountability in governance. Statistics is not only the backbone of efficient governance but also a tool for socio-economic development," the president said.

Murmu said it is their duty to collect accurate data, which can be the foundation for sound and objective decisions.

"Government needs data to formulate, implement and monitor policies as well as for policy review and impact assessment. The citizens need data for impartial understanding and assessment of government schemes and programmes. Your job requires high proficiency in statistical methods, which you would use to provide solutions to data and information needs of the country," she said.

The president urged them to be sensitive towards the needs of common people, especially the poor and underprivileged, while collecting data.

"Every bit of data that you collect will be processed, analysed and ultimately used for addressing the needs of the people and helping them achieve their dreams. The development of various sections of the society will lead to greater prosperity of the country," Murmu said.

For example, authentic data in the fields of health and education will serve as the basis for monitoring literacy rates, school enrolment ratios, health infrastructure and prevalence of diseases, she said.

Murmu said the ISS officers are responsible for preparing national accounts, Consumer Price Index, Index of Industrial Production and other such important indices for measuring various aspects of the health of the economy.

"You will also develop and analyse various social statistics on population, human development, employment and social justice, multi-domain statistics on poverty and persons with disabilities, and indicators related to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)," she said.

These authentic data act as key instruments for measuring economic development and making effective policies, the president said.

"Statistics are like diagnostic tools for policy makers. The accuracy of diagnostic data is critical for effective intervention," Murmu said.

The president also emphasised on the urgent need to learn and utilise latest and advanced technologies.

"The growing use of generative AI, augmented reality, predictive analysis and machine learning worldwide has made it imperative for you all to make use of these new technologies effectively. Research is another important area that needs to be focused upon by the Indian Statistical Service officers," she said.

The research conducted by you all will be crucial for developing policies that can respond to the dynamic needs of the country. Through rigorous statistical modeling and forecasting techniques, you can contribute to long-term planning in sectors like agriculture, industry and services, Murmu added.

By studying patterns in employment, productivity or income inequality, you can help policymakers generate targeted solutions, the president said.

"As India moves towards achieving inclusive and sustainable development, statistical research will play a greater role in monitoring environmental impacts and climate change," she added.

Murmu said the research conducted by the ISS officers to track indicators related to energy consumption and carbon emissions can enable India to create data-driven strategies for sustainable development and environmental conservation.

"These strategies will further help India in meeting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals," the president said.

Murmu said that during India's journey to become a global economic powerhouse, the officers will play an important role in driving informed decision-making, promoting transparency and fostering sustainable growth across all sectors of the economy.