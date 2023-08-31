Home / India News / Prez Murmu in Chhattisgarh for 2 days, accorded Guard of Honour at airport

She was accompanied by her daughter Itishree Murmu

Press Trust of India Raipur
President Droupadi Murmu

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 1:03 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday arrived in Raipur on a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh during which she will visit two temples and also attend the convocation ceremony at Guru Ghasidas Central University in Bilaspur.

Murmu arrived shortly after 11 am by a special aircraft at the Swami Vivekananda Airport in state capital Raipur where Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and other senior officials welcomed her, government officials said.

She was accompanied by her daughter Itishree Murmu, they said.

The President received a Guard of Honour at the airport, the officials said.

This is her first visit to Chhattisgarh after assuming charge as President in July last year.

From the airport, the President left for Lord Jagannath temple in Raipur to join aarti puja.

Later, she will inaugurate 'Sakaratmak Parivartan ka Varsh' (Year of Positive Change) programme at a Brahma Kumaris Centre in Raipur.

In the afternoon, she will visit Guru Ghasidas museum, as per an official release.

The President will later proceed to Raj Bhavan (Governor's House) and stay there at night.

On Friday, she will visit the Mahamaya Temple in Ratanpur town of Bilaspur district.

She will later attend the 10th convocation ceremony of the Guru Ghasidas Central University in Bilaspur.

After returning from Bilaspur, she will meet delegates belonging to particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTGs) at the Raj Bhavan in Raipur.

Topics :President of IndiaChattisgarhChhattisgarh governmentcentral government

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 1:03 PM IST

