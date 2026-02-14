Rajasthan govt approves incentive packages for 10 ultra-mega projects

The Rajasthan government on Saturday approved customised incentive packages for 10 ultra mega projects involving an investment of about Rs 46,000 crore, officials said.

The Board of Investment, in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, approved proposals related to solar module and cell manufacturing, renewable energy, cement, mines and minerals, automobile, chemical, textile and tourism sectors, an official statement said.

The projects are expected to generate employment for more than 12,000 people in the state. The chief minister said the government's priority is to promote revenue growth along with job creation and directed officials to regularly monitor the progress of companies availing benefits under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS).