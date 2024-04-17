Ram Lalla's Surya Tilak performed in Ayodhya's Ram Temple, check details

Thousands of devotees on Wednesday witnessed Ram Lalla's Surya Tilak in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir on Ram Navami. The temple doors were opened for pilgrims at 3.30 am. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has extended the darshan period on the occasion and said “no special darshan will be organised on the day”.

On the occasion, the Surya Abhishek or Surya Tilak ritual happened when the Sun's rays fell on the forehead of Ram Lalla deity. The Surya Tilak was made possible by an elaborate mechanism involving mirrors and lenses.

A Scientist at CSIR-CBRI Roorkee, Dr S.K. Panigrahi explained that the goal of the Surya Tilak project is to place tilak on the forehead of the Shri Ram idol during the Ram Navami celebration. During Surya Tilak, sunlight will directly fall on the forehead of Lord Ram precisely at noon on Shri Ram Navami in the Chaitra month annually.

Researchers from IIT-Roorkee crafted the Surya Tilak mechanism for the Ram Mandir. On April 17, precisely at noon, sunlight illuminated Ram Lalla's forehead for around two to two-and-a-half minutes. The apparatus features mirrors and lenses that direct sunlight accurately onto the deity, symbolising precision and devotion.

The general secretary of the Trust said darshan will begin at 3.30 am in the Brahma Muhurta and Shringaar Aarti of Ram Lalla will take place at 5 am.

After Shayan Aarti on Ram Navami, Prashad will be distributed at the exit from the temple. Devotees are advised to keep their mobile, shoes, slippers, big bags, and prohibited items safely away from the temple.

There will be no VIP darshan till April 19.

A passenger service centre has been set up by the temple trust where public facilities are available in front of the Birla Dharamshala below Sugriva Front at the entrance Shri Ram Janmabhoomi. There are arrangements for the devotees ranging from seating to treatment.