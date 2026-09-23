Record savings on medical expenses under Ayushman Bharat: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said more than 600 million beneficiaries now have access to ₹5 lakh annual health cover under Ayushman Bharat, as the flagship healthcare programme completed eight years.

In a post on X marking the occasion, Modi said Ayushman Bharat was rolled out eight years ago with the idea that every Indian should have access to quality and affordable healthcare.

"Today, more than 600 million beneficiaries have access to ₹5 lakh annual health cover making it the largest healthcare scheme in the world," he said in his post.

"It has enabled record savings on medical expenses, thus benefitting the poor and middle class," he said.

"Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have already recorded over 5 billion visits, strengthening primary healthcare at the grassroots," he said. Union Health Minister J P Nadda, in a separate post on X, said more than 600 million people were covered under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), with 485.4 million Ayushman cards created so far. More than 130 million people have already availed treatment under the scheme, while hospitalisation and treatment worth more than ₹2 trillion has been availed through over 39,000 empanelled public and private hospitals across the country, Nadda said. According to government data, over 485.1 million people had Ayushman cards as of September 21, while AB-PMJAY had funded 132.5 million hospital admissions worth ₹2.03 trillion through more than 38,000 empanelled public and private hospitals as of August 31.

Nadda said the significance of these numbers went beyond statistics, pointing to families protected from the burden of medical expenses and patients receiving timely treatment without the fear of financial hardship. "Behind every number is a story - a family protected from the burden of medical debt, a patient receiving timely treatment, a loved one relieved of pain, and a household able to face illness without the fear of financial hardship. "Hearing directly from beneficiaries and witnessing their experiences is a powerful reminder of the impact of this historic journey of Seva," Nadda said in his post. "Guided by the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, we remain steadfast in our commitment to strengthen an accessible, affordable and inclusive healthcare system, ensuring that every citizen can access quality healthcare with dignity and without financial hardship.