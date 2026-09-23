Astha Kunj gangrape: LSR suspends classes after encounter near campus

Lady Shri Ram College for Women suspended classes from noon on Tuesday (September 22, 2026) following a police encounter involving one of the accused in the Astha Kunj Park gang-rape case, which took place barely 50 metres from the college’s back gate, according to a report by The Hindu.

The college decided to suspend classes for Wednesday and shift some sessions online as concerns over student safety grew.

The encounter took place near DM Office Road in Amar Colony, police said. Asif, one of the three accused in the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old at Astha Kunj Park on Monday (September 21), allegedly opened fire at a police team that had intercepted him.

According to police, Asif fired three rounds, one of which hit a head constable’s bulletproof jacket. The police team retaliated by firing two rounds in self-defence; one struck Asif in the right leg. What happened at Astha Kunj Park? According to Delhi Police, the 17-year-old girl had visited Kalkaji Mandir with a male friend before the two went to Astha Kunj Park. Police said three men approached them while allegedly posing as policemen and threatened them with action on the pretext that they were minors. The men allegedly separated the girl from her friend and took her to an isolated part of the park, where she was gang-raped. The girl subsequently underwent a medical examination at AIIMS and an FIR was registered at Amar Colony police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act.

The other two accused–Hemant, a lawyer, and his brother Mukesh, a final-year BSc Mathematics student–from Faridabad had visited Kalkaji Mandir before entering Aastha Kunj Park through Gate No. 7 on Monday evening, according to a News18 report. The father of the teenagers, advocate J R Dhankar, has claimed that the allegations against his sons are false, saying they were being framed. Why did LSR suspend classes? The college administration advised its students, teachers and members of the staff not to gather near the back gate. It said that it was in touch with the Delhi Police regarding security along the college perimeter. Guest faculty were also asked to hold their classes online on Wednesday.

Anusha Garg, president of the LSR Students’ Union, quoted by The Hindu report, said around 2,000–3,000 women students live in paying guest accommodation and other housing in the vicinity of Astha Kunj Park and attend the college. In an emergency online meeting held on Tuesday, at 9 pm, the LSR Students’ Union said that the proximity of the encounter to the college had left many students “shaken and unsafe”, India Today reported. The union said it planned to formally approach the Principal’s office with demands on strengthening security around the college perimeter. It also said it wanted the campus to be a “safe haven”, with student safety becoming a lived reality rather than remaining a stated objective.