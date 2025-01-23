Who was top Maoist leader Chalapati, and how was he finally killed?

Jayaram Reddy, also known by his alias Chalapati, was a senior Maoist leader and a prominent figure on India’s most-wanted list in the battle against left-wing extremism. His death, along with 19 of his associates, during a fierce encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh this week, represents a breakthrough in the ongoing efforts to eliminate left-wing extremism from the region.

Rise of the Maoist commander

Born in Madanapalle, Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, Chalapati, aged around 60, had a humble beginning. With education only up to Class 10, he joined the Maoist movement, climbing the ranks to become a Central Committee Member (CCM)—the top decision-making body of the banned organisation. This role placed him at the core of the Maoist strategy and operations, NDTV reported.

He was known for his expertise in guerrilla warfare and an uncanny ability to mobilise resources and execute plans in the challenging terrains of Bastar. Chalapati’s strategic mind earned him Rs 1 crore bounty and the reputation of being one of the most dangerous Maoist leaders.

To ensure his safety, Chalapati maintained a personal security detail of 8-10 armed guards and carried advanced weaponry, including AK-47s and self-loading rifles. His presence in Bastar’s dense forests made him a difficult target to track.

Operation that killed Chalapati

Chalapati’s downfall began when security forces received precise intelligence about Maoist activity in the Kularighat reserve forest, located about 5 km from the Odisha border. The joint operation was launched by the District Reserve Guard, CRPF, CoBRA commandos, and Odisha’s Special Operation Group.

The forces surrounded the forest, anticipating a fierce gunfight. Chalapati and his associates engaged in an exchange of fire but were eventually overpowered by the security team’s superior strategy and coordination.

Weapons, ammunition, and bombs were recovered from the site, indicating the scale of Chalapati’s operations. His attempt to evade capture by relocating to the Gariaband-Odisha border a few months ago proved futile, as his movements were closely monitored.

Major blow to Naxalism

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been at the forefront of efforts to eliminate Maoist insurgency in the country, described the operation as a “major success”. “Another mighty blow to Naxalism. Our security forces achieved major success towards building a Naxal-free Bharat...With our resolve for a Naxal-free India and the joint efforts of our security forces, Naxalism is breathing its last today,” he said in an online post.

The government has been persistently encouraging Maoists to abandon violence and reintegrate into society. Last year alone, at least 800 Maoists were arrested, while another 802 surrendered and laid down their arms.

Security forces also neutralised 219 Maoists during operations last year, with 217 of them being from the Bastar region, which includes the districts of Bastar, Dantewada, Kanker, Bijapur, Narayanpur, Kondagaon, and Sukma.