Kapil Sharma, Rajpal Yadav, Remo D'Souza receive death threats, FIR filed

Four Bollywood personalities – comedian Kapil Sharma, actor Rajpal Yadav, choreographer Remo D'Souza, and actor-singer Sugandha Mishra – have allegedly received death threats from Pakistan. According to a report by NDTV, an FIR has been lodged in Mumbai, and the police are actively investigating the matter.

Threat to Kapil Sharma and others

The threat email that has sent ripples across the entertainment industry reads, “We are monitoring your recent activities and we believe it is important that we bring to your attention a sensitive matter. This is not a publicity stunt or an attempt to harass you, we urge you to treat this message with utmost seriousness and confidentiality.” The email was signed by an unknown sender under the name ‘BISHNU.’

Sent on December 14, 2024, the email originated from don99284@gmail.com and was addressed to Rajpal Yadav’s team email, teamrajpalyadav@gmail.com. It demanded a response within eight hours, warning of severe personal and professional consequences if ignored. Alarmed by the threat, Rajpal Yadav’s wife, Radha, immediately filed a police complaint at Amboli Police Station, leading to the registration of an FIR under Section 351(3) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The authorities also confirmed that the email was sent from Pakistan. Mumbai police have launched a thorough investigation and said that they are taking the matter seriously.

About Kapil Sharma and Rajpal Yadav

Kapil Sharma, a household name known for his humor and relatable wit, has been a favourite entertainer for years. Rising to fame with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 3, Sharma later won hearts with iconic comedy shows like Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show.

In recent years, he has expanded his repertoire with successful films such as Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Firangi, Zwigato, and Crew. Kapil also made waves with his Netflix show The Great Indian Kapil Show, featuring Bollywood actors like Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Rajpal Yadav is known for his comic timing and various character plays. He has also been a beloved part of Bollywood for decades. Most recently, he starred in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee and featuring an ensemble cast including Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri.