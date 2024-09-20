Rs 364 crore pending for hospitals under Ayushman Bharat: Punjab minister

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh on Thursday refuted claims by the private hospitals that the state government owed over Rs 600 crore for various treatments availed under the Ayushman Bharat Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojna. He said the total pending amount for both public and private hospitals is Rs 364 crore. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Singh said the breakup of pending payments shows that Rs 166.67 crore are owed to the public hospitals and Rs 197 crore to the private hospitals. The minister's reaction came a day after the private hospitals and nursing association (PHANA) claimed that the state government owed over Rs 600 crore and had also threatened to stop providing medical treatments under the Ayushman Bharat Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana.

Notably, the Ayushman Bharat Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana offers cashless treatment up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year in as many as 772 government and private empaneled hospitals across the state.

The minister said since April 1, 2024, the government has disbursed Rs 101.66 crore to the private hospitals and Rs 112 crore to the public hospitals.

Singh said that technical glitches arose from February after switching to a new software for claim processing launched by the National Health Agency (NHA) which resulted in slowing down the claim processing.

However, the State Health Agency (SHA) took prompt measures, including deputing more staff and working on the weekends and holidays, to address the issue.

To resolve the matter, the minister has called a meeting with the representatives of the PHANA on Friday.

Additionally, a meeting with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has also been fixed for September 25 to address any concerns regarding payments.

Meanwhile, the minister said that he has already ordered the state health agency to hire medical professionals to expedite claims processing and ensure timely payments to the empaneled hospitals under the Ayushman Bharat Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojana.