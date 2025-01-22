Saif Ali Khan meets auto driver Bhajan Singh who saved him after attack

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan recently met with Bhajan Singh Rana, the autorickshaw driver who rushed him to Lilavati Hospital after a stabbing incident at his home in the early hours of January 16. The meeting took place on January 21, just before Saif was discharged from the hospital.

In photos from the hospital, Saif Ali Khan can be seen smiling warmly as he stands beside Rana, resting his hands on the Rana’s shoulder. The actor had spent six days in the hospital, undergoing two surgeries to recover from multiple stab wounds inflicted during the attack on him. Rana is given Rs 51,000 by the actor as financial assistance.

Recalling the night of the incident, Bhajan Singh Rana told NDTV how a woman flagged down his auto near Saif’s residence, Satguru Niwas, in a panic. “I didn’t know it was Saif Ali Khan. He was wearing a white shirt stained with blood, and I was nervous about the situation. A child and a young man accompanied him in the auto,” he said. Despite his concerns, Rana ensured Saif reached the hospital quickly.