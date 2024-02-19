Sandeskhali incident: SC stays LS panel action against Bengal officials

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Majumdar alleges police mistreatment On the same day, Majumdar had alleged that the authorities had cordoned off the lodge where he was staying to prevent him from heading to Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.
"After yesterday's protests, I decided to stay at a lodge in Taki so that I could easily visit Sandeshkhali from here. But since this morning, police have blocked the entrance of the lodge and are not allowing me to move out," the BJP MP said.
A bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud passed the interim order while issuing notice on the writ petition filed by Bhagwati Prasad Gopalika IAS (Chief Secretary of WB), Sharad Kumar Dwivedi IAS (District Magistrate, North 24 Parganas District), among others, according to Livelaw.
What is happening in Sandeshkhali? Sandeshkhali has been witnessing unrest for the past month over allegations of abuse and illegal land grabs against a local Trinamool Congress leader and his supporters by the villagers.
The incident came to the spotlight after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) reached the TMC leader's Shajahan Sheikh residence in the village to conduct a raid but were assaulted by his followers on January 5.
Sheikh has been absconding since his men assaulted the probe agency, following which many local women opened up about their ordeal and have been protesting to seek action against the TMC leader.
