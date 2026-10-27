Home / India News / SC asks states and UTs to fund basic facilities for women advocates

SC asks states and UTs to fund basic facilities for women advocates

The Supreme Court has directed states and Union Territories to fund dedicated bar rooms, washrooms and basic facilities for women advocates in district and taluk courts

supreme court
Supreme Court of India
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2026 | 12:08 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday directed all states and Union Territories to allocate funds to build bar rooms, washrooms and other basic amenities for women advocates in district and taluk courts. 
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana disapproved of the lack of ladies’ bar rooms and said facilities should be provided to women advocates regardless of their numbers. 
“If there are no ladies’ bar rooms, we strongly disapprove of it. It is the duty of all high courts and state governments to ensure that wherever women members are practising, they are provided an exclusive women’s bar room with all facilities. This is the mandate. We do not want to deviate from that. It has to be complied with, whether additional funds or land are required. Whatever is required must be done,” the bench said, posting the matter for hearing on December 2. 
The top court was hearing a plea filed by a group of women advocates concerning the accessibility, inclusiveness and long-term sustainability of women lawyers in the legal profession. 
Earlier, the court had stressed the need to create conditions that enable women advocates to discharge their professional responsibilities effectively, safely and on equal terms. 
Taking note of issues raised in a plea that flagged the absence of adequately equipped ladies' bar rooms and other essential facilities in most courts, tribunals and commissions across the country, the apex court had said the concerns raised could not be brushed aside as a matter of mere convenience.
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

News publishers contest new privacy law, fear impact on investigations

Do not release provisional census data to press: RGI to states and UTs

Voter lists decoded: How the names are added, deleted and corrected

Mother has right to decide on birth of child with abnormalities: Madras HC

Thick smoke emanates from Delhi's North Block, six fire tenders on site

Topics :Supreme CourtIndian Judiciarylegal

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchBank holiday todayStocks to buyQ2 Results TodayShriram Finance ShareGold Silver PriceApollo Micro Systems share priceInfosys shares

First Published: Oct 27 2026 | 12:08 AM IST

Next Story