Voter lists decoded: How the names are added, deleted and corrected

A voter’s name can be added to, removed from or corrected in the electoral roll, but each change must follow a prescribed due process. The Election Commission of India (ECI) uses three principal forms for these purposes: Form 6 for new voter registration, Form 7 for objections and deletion requests, and Form 8 for shifting residence, correcting or updating existing entries.

These forms are governed by the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960. Rule 13 of the 1960 Rules specifies which form must be used for each type of application.

The distinction matters because an application can not be treated as the final mandate. Electoral registration officers must process applications according to the appropriate rules, rather than treating the submission of a form as the sole authority to change a voter’s record.

Form 6: What does the law require to register as a new voter? Form 6 can be used by eligible Indian citizens seeking registration as voters. Under Section 19 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, a person must be at least 18 years old on the applicable qualifying date and ordinarily resident in the constituency where registration is sought. The person must also not be disqualified under the law. Section 23 governs the inclusion of names in electoral rolls. Rule 13(1) of the Registration of Electors Rules prescribes Form 6 for a claim to include a new elector. An applicant must provide the prescribed particulars and supporting information. The Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) examines the application and may seek verification where necessary. Filing the form does not automatically establish eligibility or guarantee that the name will be included.

For example, a first-time voter who has turned 18 and ordinarily resides in a Delhi constituency can apply through Form 6. The application must be assessed against the applicable eligibility requirements before registration is approved. Form 7: When can a voter’s name be challenged or deleted? Form 7 is used to raise objections to a proposed inclusion or seek deletion of an existing entry in the electoral roll. The prescribed grounds include death, permanent shifting from the relevant residence, duplicate enrolment and ineligibility under the law. Section 22 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, deals with the correction of entries and the deletion of names on specified grounds. Rule 13(2) of the 1960 Rules prescribes Form 7 for objections to proposed inclusion and applications for deletion.

The procedure is important because a deletion request is an allegation that must be examined, not proof that the existing entry is invalid. Rule 17 requires the registration officer to reject an objection that has not been filed within the prescribed period or in the prescribed form and manner. The form also contains a declaration warning that knowingly making a false statement can attract punishment under Section 31 of the 1950 Act, including imprisonment of up to one year, a fine, or both, given that claims have been established in accordance with law. Form 8: How can voters correct their details or change their address?

Form 8 allows an existing voter to apply for a change of residence, correction of particulars, replacement of an Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) or marking as a person with a disability. Rule 13(3) of the Registration of Electors Rules prescribes Form 8 for objections to particulars in an entry and applications for shifting or updating an existing entry. Section 22 of the 1950 Act provides the statutory basis for correcting or deleting entries on the grounds specified in that provision. Consider a voter whose name or date of birth has been entered incorrectly. The voter can submit Form 8 with the prescribed details and supporting documents. The requested change must be verified and processed by the competent electoral authority.

A correction should not be made merely because someone has entered new information into a computer system. The underlying application and supporting records must provide the basis or documents supporting the change. Who verifies applications and decides whether voter records should change? The Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) is responsible for deciding claims and objections under the electoral-roll framework. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) assist with field-level verification and electoral-roll work, while data-entry personnel may perform administrative tasks under the applicable arrangements. Rules 19 and 20 of the Registration of Electors Rules govern hearings and inquiries where an application cannot be disposed of under the preceding procedures. Rule 19 provides for notice of a hearing to the relevant parties. Rule 20 requires a summary inquiry and a recorded decision in cases where such notice has been issued.

The rules therefore distinguish between receiving an application, verifying its contents and deciding its legal validity. Digitisation can help process records, but it does not replace the prescribed decision-making process. Section 32 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, also provides for punishment for a breach of official duty in connection with the preparation, revision or correction of electoral rolls. Whether it applies to an individual case depends on the conduct involved and the statutory requirements. What legal safeguards protect voters against wrongful deletion? The electoral-roll framework contains safeguards intended to prevent eligible voters from losing their entries without proper examination. Rule 17 requires rejection of claims or objections that do not meet the prescribed requirements. Rule 19 provides for hearing notices in cases covered by that rule, while Rule 20 requires an inquiry and recorded decision. Rule 21A separately sets out a process for certain deletions before final publication of the roll, including reasonable efforts to give an affected person an opportunity to show cause in specified circumstances.

These provisions do not mean that every application must follow an identical hearing procedure. The applicable process depends on the nature of the application and the relevant rule. The legal objective is to maintain an accurate electoral roll while ensuring that deletion decisions are supported by the prescribed grounds and procedure. Errors in a database and unlawful changes to a voter’s record are not necessarily the same thing; establishing a violation requires examination of the underlying application, verification and decision. What can voters do if their names are missing or their details are incorrect? Voters should first check their registration status through the ECI’s electoral search service or the voters’ services portal.