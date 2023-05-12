SC hints at granting Sebi three-month extension to complete Adani probe



The bench didn’t seem inclined to accept Sebi’s six-month extension plea but said it will decide on the final timeline after reading the submissions made by the six-member committee headed by Justice (retd) AM Sapre over the weekend. The apex court will continue to hear the matter next on May 15. The Supreme Court of India (SC) on Friday hinted that it may provide an extension of three months to market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to conclude its investigations in the Adani-Hindenburg matter.



Appearing for the applicant, Prashant Bhushan argued that Sebi has been investigating matters related to Adani group since 2016 and could have received details of shell companies and transactions much earlier. “The report of the committee constituted by the court- it's with the registry. We haven't had time to read it. We'll keep this matter on Monday,” said the bench consisting of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justice P S Narasimha and Justice J B Pardiwala.



He informed the bench that Sebi has already approached offshore regulators to seek assistance. He added that the process of seeking bank statements and transactions will be challenging and time consuming. He also clarified the ‘12 suspicious transactions’ mentioned in Sebi’s plea are not the market regulator’s findings. Mehta argued that six months’ time is also compressed while highlighting that the US SEC took an average 34 months for completion of investigations. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Sebi, argued that those investigations were in totally unconnected matters and highlighted challenges in expediting the probe.



“To extend time for six months would not be appropriate because we initially conceived of the investigation being done in two months. We are not saying we will not give time. But six months may not be an appropriate time,” said the bench before hinting that they may look at giving a three-month extension. The SC bench wasn’t outright in favour of a six-month extension.



On Bhushan’s request to disclose what investigations had been done so far by Sebi, the bench stated, “this will affect the investigation. It is not a criminal investigation.” The SG further added that the Sebi has sought assistance from International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), a body of global market regulators.



“We have constituted a committee. The committee is exactly looking at the remit if there was a regulatory failure. It is pretty unfair of you to say without looking at the report that there was a regulatory failure. We haven’t said that,” said the bench adding that such allegations could affect the stability of the stock market. During the hearing the bench also chided one of the lawyers representing the petitioners, the court said that they haven’t said anything on regulatory failure on part of Sebi.



In its application submitted on April 29, Sebi said that it will require time to ascertain possible violations related to mis-representation of financials, circumvention of regulations and fraudulent nature of transactions in respect of 12 suspicious transactions. On March 2, the apex court had asked Sebi to conclude the investigation in two months and file a status report by May 2.

Opposing the request, the petitioner Advocate Vishal Tiwari had submitted that Sebi is trying to make the probe “endless”.