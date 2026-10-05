SC seeks Centre's response on relocation of 135-year-old Delhi library

The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the Centre on the proposed relocation of the 135-year-old Central Secretariat Library in Delhi, which houses over 8.5 lakh books, amid reports that no space has been allocated for it in the new Central Vista Plan.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva issued notice to the Centre and asked it to file an affidavit giving full details of the area which would be allotted for the library along with the actual layout plan.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati appeared for the Centre.

The top court was hearing a suo moto case titled 'In Re: 135-yr-old library, 8.5 lakh books-and no room in the new Central Vista plan'.