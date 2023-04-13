Home / India News / Shah to start tours of various states including Bengal, Goa from tomorrow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit four states in the three days from Friday as he spearheads the BJP's drive to tone up its organisation machinery and boost public outreach

New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 10:43 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit four states in the three days from Friday as he spearheads the BJP's drive to tone up its organisation machinery and boost public outreach in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls next year.

Party leaders said Shah will visit Birbhum in West Bengal on Friday followed by Bharatpur in Rajasthan on Saturday and Maharashtra and Goa on Sunday.

He will lay the foundation stone of a party office and address a rally in Birbhum and address a meeting of booth presidents in Rajasthan, they said.

In Maharashtra, Shah is scheduled to attend an event in Raigarh, where 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award will be given to Appasaheb Dharmadhikari. He will address a public meeting in south Goa on Sunday, BJP leaders added.

Topics :Amit ShahWest BengalGoaBJPLok Sabha

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 9:02 PM IST

