Shyam Benegal dies at 90: Condolences pour in for veteran filmmaker

Veteran director and screenwriter Shyam Benegal, often regarded as one of the most influential filmmakers in Indian cinema, has passed away at the age of 90, leaving behind an irreplaceable legacy.

President Droupadi Murmu condoled the demise of veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal and said his passing away marks the end of a glorious chapter of Indian cinema and television.

Murmu said Benegal started a new kind of cinema and crafted several classics.

"A veritable institution, he groomed many actors and artists. His extraordinary contribution was recognised in the form of numerous awards including Dadasaheb Phalke Award and Padma Bhushan. My condolences to the members of his family and his countless admirers," the President said in a post on X.

"The passing of Shri Shyam Benegal marks the end of a glorious chapter of Indian cinema and television," Murmu said. PM Modi also condoled the death of veteran filmmaker. Highlighting his contribution in Indian cinema, PM said, "His works will continue to be admired by people from different walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar too condoled the death of veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal.

He said Benegal's death has created a void in the field of art and filmmaking.