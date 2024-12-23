Shyam Benegal dies at 90: Condolences pour in for veteran filmmaker

Veteran director and screenwriter Shyam Benegal, often regarded as one of the most influential filmmakers in Indian cinema, has passed away at the age of 90, leaving behind an irreplaceable legacy.
President Droupadi Murmu condoled the demise of veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal and said his passing away marks the end of a glorious chapter of Indian cinema and television.
Murmu said Benegal started a new kind of cinema and crafted several classics.
"A veritable institution, he groomed many actors and artists. His extraordinary contribution was recognised in the form of numerous awards including Dadasaheb Phalke Award and Padma Bhushan. My condolences to the members of his family and his countless admirers," the President said in a post on X.
"The passing of Shri Shyam Benegal marks the end of a glorious chapter of Indian cinema and television," Murmu said. PM Modi also condoled the death of veteran filmmaker. Highlighting his contribution in Indian cinema, PM said, "His works will continue to be admired by people from different walks of life. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar too condoled the death of veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal.
He said Benegal's death has created a void in the field of art and filmmaking.
"... veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal's demise is heart-breaking. He was an iconhis demise has created a void in the field of art and filmmaking, which will remain forever for all of us. I pray that the almighty gives his family the strength to withstand this tragic moment. May his soul rest in peace," Kumar said in his condolence message.
Filmmakers Shekhar Kapur, Hansal Mehta, and cine stars Manoj Bajpayee, Akshay Kumar, and Kajol paid homage to Shyam Benegal, calling the veteran director a master storyteller who redefined cinema and inspired generations with his films.
Bajpayee, who worked with the director in 2001's "Zubeidaa", said Benegal's death is a "heartbreaking loss" for Indian cinema.
"Shyam Benegal wasn't just a legend, he was a visionary who redefined storytelling and inspired generations. Working with him in Zubeidaa was a transformative experience for me, exposing me to his unique style of storytelling & nuanced understanding of performances.
"I'll forever be grateful for the lessons I learned under his direction. It was an absolute honor to have had the opportunity to work with him. His legacy will live on in the stories he told and the lives he touched. Rest in peace Shyam Babu, Om Shanti," the actor wrote on X.
Akshay Kumar said he is "pained" after learning about Benegal's death.
"One of the finest filmmakers in our country, truly a legend. Om Shanti," he said.
In her Instagram Story, Kajol said Benegal's contributions to Indian cinema are "immeasurable and his legacy will live on through his incredible body of work".
"Thank you for your Cinema... for stories that shaped incredible talent and for pushing boundaries and creating pride in Indian Cinema," said producer Karan Johar on Instagram Story.
Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra said Benegal was the best at expressing "poetry of the ordinary face and ordinary lives".
"Much will be written about Shyam Benegal but for me not many talk about the fact that there was a lament in his films and a sadness about the fact we were not living in the best of all possible Worlds (sic)" he said in another post on X.
Mishra, who spoke highly about the filmmaker when he launched a book on Benegal by Atul Tiwari in Lucknow barely three days ago, said he couldn't believe the veteran would "leave us so soon".
Telugu superstar and politician Chiranjeevi also paid tributes to Benegal, a fellow Hyderabadi.
"Deeply saddened at the departure of Shri Shyam Benegal, one of the finest film makers and great intellectuals of our country. He discovered & nurtured some of the brightest film talents of India.
Director Rahul Dholakia said he was fortunate to have met Benegal, who was also his father's friend.
"The father of art house / new wave / alternative or simply fine cinema - who gave us classics like Ankur, Manthan, Nishant, Mandi.. junoon, Kalyug and many more .. #ShyamBenegal sir is no more - a fine man, a gentle soul and one of Indias finest filmmakers (sic)" Dholakia added.
"Farewell to the legendary #ShyamBenegal, the master storyteller who redefined Indian cinema with his realism and depth. His films will continue to inspire generations. Rest in peace maestro," said Bengali star Prosenjit Chatterjee on X.
Director Sandip Ray on Monday described the death of renowned filmmaker Shyam Benegal as a personal loss for the Ray family, recalling that the ace director had made a documentary on his father, the legendary Satyajit Ray, whom he affectionately called 'Manikda.'
Talking to PTI, Sandip expressed his shock at the news of Benegal's passing, remembering how the two shared a warm, personal bond that deepened after the filmmaker made Ankur (1974).
"Whenever my father visited Mumbai, Benegal would invite him to his home and to film screenings. They had a unique relationship," Sandip said.