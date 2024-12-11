Singapore High Commissioner Wong meets Odisha CM Majhi to discuss ties

Singapore High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, met Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhavan on Tuesday, to discuss the deepening ties between Singapore and Odisha.

Notably, Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam is expected to visit India in January, during which he will also visit Odisha.

"This marks a significant step in strengthening bilateral relationships and fostering new opportunities for collaboration in trade, culture, and technology," a press release by Odisha CM Office stated.

High Commissioner Wong informed the Chief Minister that Singapore would be the first country partner at the Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave 2025.

"Honoured to call on Honble #Odisha CM@MohanMOdishatoday. We are honoured to be invited as the first partner country for #UtkarshOdisha #MakeInOdisha Conclave in Jan 2025. Many exciting projects ahead - HC Wong," the Singapore envoy stated.

Highlighting the significance of the visit, Wong stated in a discussion, "While the President is visiting India in January, Odisha is the only state he chose to visit as he sees the huge opportunity for strengthening business partnership with Odisha along with the existing cultural ties." He noted that the visit would particularly focus on Odisha's potential in petrochemicals, green energy, and skill development.

The meeting also reflected on the longstanding and strategic partnership between India and Singapore, which is celebrating 60 years of diplomatic relations. With shared values such as democracy, innovation, and sustainable development, both nations have fostered collaborations across sectors like trade, defense, technology, and cultural exchange. Singapore is among the largest sources of FDI in India, while Indian companies have a significant presence in Singapore, spanning IT, banking, and manufacturing.

During the discussions, Chief Minister Majhi welcomed the High Commissioner and expressed gratitude to the Singapore Government for hosting him and Team Odisha during their visit to Singapore last month.

He remarked, "There is tremendous potential for collaboration between Singapore and Odisha. The relationship is now poised for the next level in various sectors such as petrochemicals, urban planning, tourism, renewable energy, and skill development."

The Chief Minister also thanked Singapore for accepting his invitation to bring the President to Odisha, emphasising the importance of the visit in exploring new business partnerships and cultural ties. Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and senior officials from Odisha, including Additional Chief Secretary to CM Nikunja Bihari Dhal and Principal Secretary for Skill Development and Technical Education NBS Rajput, participated in the discussions.

Key areas of cooperation discussed included establishing a petrochemical complex, industrial parks, renewable energy projects, IT skill development, and tourism initiatives. Both sides emphasised the need to build on existing relationships to unlock new opportunities for growth and regional stability.

The High Commissioner was accompanied by Deputy High Commissioner Alice Cheng and other officials from the Singapore High Commission. The meeting underscored Singapore's commitment to forging deeper ties with Odisha, reflecting the mutual vision of fostering innovation, economic growth, and sustainable development.

"As the first state in India to host Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam during his visit, Odisha stands to strengthen its role as a key partner in India-Singapore collaborations, further enhancing its position on the global stage," the release added.